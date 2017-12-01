12 Days of Christmas Contest—Day 1
Silver Sponsorship by Mi-Way
On the first day of EJ’s 12 Days of Christmas Contest, Mi-Way and Equine Journal give to you…an Equine Aqua Comb!
Enter to win the Equine Aqua Comb from Mi-Way! The combination of the water spray and pickcomb design spreads the hair, allowing a deep cleaning from the skin level out and a faster drying time, which helps fight the initiation of fungus and skin conditions. Aqua Combs used with your favorite shampoo are great to prep your show horse for close clipping and gives a relaxing deep hydro massage that is so good most horses become a willing recipient of a bath!