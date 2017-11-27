Footwear for the Farm

1.Ovation Moorland Boot

Having the perfect fit while still being versatile and stylish is hard to come by in boots, but our tester found that Ovation’s Moorland Boot meets all of these needs. They are perfect for barn chores to riding, with waterproof material and Dry-Tex lining to keep you comfortable and dry. The suede-like grippy material had our rider feeling stylish and confident to take on any job at the barn. Though the boots come in regular and wide calf, our tester is a bit on the shorter side and found the shaft came right up to her knee—a proper fitting may be necessary. For a boot that does it all, the price is also agreeable!

Buy them: ovationriding.com; $210

2. Ariat Vortex

Sporty style meets tradition with these innovative boots! The Vortex features soft leather, a fun curved zipper, and an elastic panel to ensure a nice fit and durability. Our tester loved the new technology that makes these boots feel like a comfy sneaker—aching feet after long days at the barn are a thing of the past. The extra durable sole also features a flashy “oil slick” coloring that caught the eyes of our office staff. These come in a wide range of foot and calf sizes, as well as height, but our tester found the calf to run small and suggests sizing up.

Buy them: ariat.com; $599.95

3.Dublin Husk Boots

Ditch your wellies because waterproof boots just got a lot more stylish. Designed to keep the water out with a waterproof membrane, these boots hold true—our tester’s toes stayed completely dry even while walking a soggy cross-country course, and the grippy sole kept her on her feet in the slick grass! The Dublin Husk Boots are for riding (they even have a spur rest) and walking, though our tester prefers to wear them on the ground both in and out of the barn. Although the price tag is steeper than your traditional rubber rain boots, our tester thinks these boots are worth the splurge.

Buy them: dublinclothing.com; $259.95

4. Ariat Wythburn H2O Insulated Boot

Whether it’s the dead of winter or a late fall night, Ariat’s Wythburn H20 Insulated Boots will keep your feet comfortable and safe from the elements. With Thinsulate Insulation, our tester found that these boots kept even the tips of her toes warm and dry. The fuzzy shaft of the boot is just as comfy as it is cute. Our tester suggests going up half a size for these boots, especially for fitting in those thick winter socks! At a fair price, these boots make a great go-to pair for any winter activity.

Buy them: ariat.com; $239.95

