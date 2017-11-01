EJ’s 2017 Fall Photo Contest Sponsored by Back On Track!

Submit your favorite autumnal photo starting November 1st until December 1st and you could WIN a $150 gift card to Back On Track!

This fall, Equine Journal and Back On Track have partnered up to bring you the 2017 Equine Journal Fall Photo Contest! Entering is simple—send us a copy of your favorite fall photo by submitting it in the form below starting November 1 until December 1, tell us about it, and you could WIN a $150 gift card to Back On Track!

Photos submitted may be of yourself or a friend riding any discipline or standing with a horse during the fall months—the photo must involve horses in some way. Give us a brief description of 100 words or less about the photo. You must legally own the picture, and we will not accept show photos by professional photographers. Please do not include parentheses, ampersands, percent signs or other symbols in the photo label, as these may prevent upload.

Starting on November 10, Equine Journal staff members will select one winning entry each Friday until December 1 and the selected photograph will be posted to our Facebook page and equinejournal.com. Additionally, the winning entry from each week will receive a $150 gift card from Back On Track.

BE SURE TO READ OUR FULL CONTEST RULES BEFORE ENTERING.

Want to get a step ahead in the competition? Check out our photo contest helpful hints!

2017 Fall Photo Contest Sponsored by Back On Track Upload Your Photo! * Please Note: You must legally own the picture, and we will not accept show photos by professional photographers.

Caption * Give us a brief description of 100 words or less about the photo.

Name * First Last

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

Email Type HTML Text NOTE: By entering this contest, you are agreeing to receive promotional emails from EquineJournal.com. EquineJournal.com makes its mailing list available to advertisers with ONLY horse related products. By submitting this form you agree to participate and be bound by all the rules of the contest. You further agree to allow advertisers to send you equine related offers via e-mail and via normal mail. You also agree to allow EquineJournal.com to add your e-mail address to our e-mail database server from which you will receive horse related information from Pedlar.com and other equine product and service providers. By entering this sweepstakes, entrant consents to sponsors use of entrants' personal information for marketing purposes and agrees that such information may be shared with select advertisers for similar purposes.

Comments

comments