Fall Fashion

The leaves are changing, the horses are spunky, and a chill is in the air—fall is here! Time to stow away those summer styles and break out the cozy sweaters and flannels. From autumnal colors to warm pieces, we’ve got you covered this season with five fall must-haves!

[1] Mountain Horse Heat Tech Polo ($65)

With a high neck to keep the chill at bay, this comfy top is perfect for those afternoon fall rides.

mountainhorseusa.com

[2] Sophie Allport Navy Blue Knitted Scarf ($44)

Who doesn’t love a cozy knit scarf to stay warm on cold fall days?

sophieallport.com

[3] Women’s Small Batch L.L. Bean Boots, Chelsea 7″ ($129)

A pull-on paddock boot-esque twist on the classic “Bean Boot” that is so popular in the colder months.

llbean.com

[4] Ariat Galway Reversible Vest ($99.95)

This vest reverses from a fun plaid print to a bright orange to match any outfit.

ariat.com

[5] Ovation Aqua X Breeches ($129.95)

The stunning deep green color of these breeches is sure to add some autumnal flair to your style.

ovationriding.com

