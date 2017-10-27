Beezie Madden and Breitling LS are Best in $35,000 Welcome Stake at WIHS

The USA’s Beezie Madden claimed an international jumper victory on Thursday, October 26, at the Washington International Horse Show CSI4*-W (WIHS), running now through October 29 at the Capital One Arena in downtown Washington, D.C. Madden’s victory came aboard Breitling LS, who topped a field of 26 entries to win the $35,000 International Jumper Welcome Stake, presented by Rushy Marsh Farm.

Madden, a two-time Olympic team gold medalist, and the 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood stallion owned by Abigail Wexner, were one of nine entries to successfully contest the first-round over a track designed by Alan Wade. Advancing to the jump-off, the pair laid down a clear time to beat of 30.78 seconds.

It was not until fellow American Alison Robitaille entered the ring as the final to return that anyone came within even a second of Madden’s time, with Robitaille taking second place in a time of 31.62 seconds aboard Ace, owned by Bertram & Diana Firestone. Finishing in third with a clear jump-off time of 31.92 seconds were Laura Kraut and Confu, owned by St. Bride’s Farm, giving the U.S. a clean sweep of the top three positions.

“Even though Saturday night is my biggest goal, today was a great class, and it seems to help him to try to be competitive all week so that was the plan,” said Madden, alluding to the week’s highlight event, the $130,000 Longines FEI World Cup Jumping Washington CSI4*-W, presented by Events DC. “When [Breitling LS] was green he wasn’t quite as quick a thinker, but now he’s gotten handy. He has a big enough stride that he can leave strides out, and at the same time he has a quick gallop too, so in these smaller venues where jumps come up fast and there’s not so many options, I think he’s faster than some.”

Madden is a longtime attendee of the Washington International Horse Show, and on Saturday, she will be vying for her third win in the show’s featured class, having previously won it on Innocence in 1999 and on Conquest II in 2002. “The atmosphere here is fantastic,” said Madden. “They try to put on an actual show in the ring; it’s not a mundane horse show. It has its challenges being in the city, but at the same time, it’s so special being in the city.”

