Beat “Dracula” Mändli Speeds to Accumulator Win

In his first time competing at the Washington International Horse Show, veteran show jumper Beat Mändli of Switzerland won the $35,000 International Jumper Accumulator costume class, presented by Equestrian Sport Productions. The crowd-favorite class was held during the show’s always-popular Barn Night, supported by A Little Pet Vet, US Equestrian, BarnManager, The Equiery, The Clothes Horse, and United Metro Golf Carts.

Mändli rode Dibatsja to the win by clearing every jump on course, including the final joker jump, to score 65 points in the fastest time of 43.09 seconds. Second place went to Mändli’s student, Katherine Dinan. Dinan (USA) and Tarioso Manciais, owned by Grant Road Partners GmbH, also had 65 points in a slightly slower time of 43.43 seconds. Third place went to Amanda Derbyshire (GBR) and Lady Maria BH, owned by Gochman Sport Horse LLC, with 65 points and a time of 43.46 seconds.

Mändli, who is a FEI World Cup Jumping Final winner and Olympic team silver medalist, has ridden Dibatsja for four years and guided her progression to the five-star level, which she achieved in 2017.

“She really tries to please in every class she goes in,” he said. “I really hope for the future with her. I don’t know where it goes, the championships or what, but she’s doing everything we ask of her. She’s so uncomplicated. There’s never anything she has a problem with. It’s actually very nice!”

“I’m not really a costume class rider,” said Mändli, who has not shown in a costume class since 1992 in Gothenburg. “Elizabeth Miller, the owner of the horse, said she would bring me something. They dressed me up. Of course, it’s nice to win it at the same time! [The costume class] is fun for the people and brings life in the show.”

The winner of the Best Costume was Kama Godek, dressed as a scarecrow. Money was raised for every clear round over the Clear for the Cure “pink ribbon” fence, the final jump in the accumulator class, and $6,000 will be donated to the Capital Breast Care Center, one of the partner charities of the Washington International Horse Show.

