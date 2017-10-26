Paige Kouimanis and Carly Hoft Claim $10,000 WIHS Adult and Childrens Jumper Championship Victories

The 59th annual Washington International Horse Show (WIHS) continued on Wednesday, October 25, with the second day of competition featuring the $10,000 WIHS Children’s and $10,000 WIHS Adult Jumper Championships, the awarding of the professional and amateur-owner hunter championships, and the $10,000 International Jumper speed class.

The first jumper victory of the 2017 WIHS went to 18-year-old Carly Hoft of Raleigh, NC, who rode Available Ohio to the win in the $10,000 WIHS Children’s Jumper Championship. From a starting field of 25 entries, six advanced to the jump-off, and only Hoft and Available Ohio produced a double clear round, taking the win in a time of 32.158 seconds. Jumpers this week are competing over courses designed by Alan Wade of Ireland, who designed the 2017 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping Final.

Finishing in second were Isabel Harbour of Alpharetta, GA, and her mount Camera Ready, owned by Fit to Print Farm. Hoft was presented with the H. Fenwick Kollock Memorial Perpetual Trophy for her win.

“It’s really awesome [to win here],” said Hoft, who trains with Don Stewart. “I’ve always wanted the red cooler and especially the cupcakes! I just think it’s so cool to be here. The horses walking in the street and riding in this ring – it’s just really cool and special.”

Hoft has had Available Ohio for a year and a half and has come to count on him as her trusted partner. “He is just so much fun,” said Hoft, who has previously competed at WIHS in both the pony divisions and the WIHS Equitation Finals. “Every time in the ring I just go in and have fun and smile. I know he’s always there for me. In the jump-off, he was really good. He was fast and careful, and he did everything I wanted him to do.”

Hoft will also compete in Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund WIHS Equitation Finals on Saturday, October 28, before heading back to Auburn University where she is a freshman on the school’s National Collegiate Equestrian Association (NCEA) team.

Paige Kouimanis, 20, of Clarence, NY, and Lexus were victorious in the $10,000 WIHS Adult Jumper Championships. Out of a starting field of 26, they were the only clear round out of ten in the jump-off to win with a time of 35.876 seconds. “He’s been nothing but phenomenal,” said Kouimanis of the 12-year-old Swedish Warmblood gelding. “I’m in college, so it’s hard for me to ride him as often as I would like to, but I’ve made it work with indoors.”

Kouimanis is currently attending Hobart & William Smith College, and this is her first time competing at WIHS. “I was second last weekend at Harrisburg, which motivated me to push Lex a little harder. I could feel going right into the in-gate that he felt really on his game. I missed almost a week of school to be here, and it feels so good to be able to come out with the win. It was well worth the week missed!”

Along with her inaugural WIHS experience, this is Kouimanis’s first time in Washington, D.C. She noted, “I love all the historical sites, the White House, the museums. I think it’s amazing how they put the horse show on right in the city.”

