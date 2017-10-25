2017 New England Equitation Championships

As one of the longest running and most prestigious equitation finals in the country, the 2017 New England Equitation Championships (NEEC) celebrated its 42nd anniversary at Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, MA on October 18-22. Competitors from amateur adults to juniors vied for the top spot in New England Horsemen’s Council (NEHC) medal finals as ShowNet live-streamed the five day event and USEF Network covered Sunday’s Junior Medal with commentary from Ellie Raidt, Matt Brayman, and Mckayla Langmeier.

The respected judging panel was made up of Patrick Rodes (course designer), Brian Flynn (Lifetime Achievement Award winner), Chance Arakelian, Tom Brennan, Otis Brown, and Robin Ann Rost. Rodes’ course design challenged competitors with connections and flowing bending lines.

The adult competitors kicked off the week with the four medal finals and a grand championship. The NEHC Adult Amateur Medal Final, 46 and Over saw Brenda Tananbaum on Quito and Jennifer Seidel on Eppo take the top spots. An unprecedented tie after two rounds in the NEHC Adult Amateur Medal Final, 28-45 demanded a test, which Elysse Ruschmeyer executed for the win aboard Metro, ahead of Melissa Pelton and Caleberon B who took reserve. Allison Joyce was champion on Cormac and Hannah Brown ended reserve on Dimacho in the NEHC Adult Amateur Medal Final, 22-27. Finally, a tough test in the NEHC Adult Amateur Medal Final, 18-21 brought Rhian Murphy and Finnigan to first with Rebekah Chenelle and Tristram 7 in reserve. The inaugural NEHC Adult Amateur Grand Championship on Thursday evening invited back the champion and reserve riders from the four adult age groups to compete for the overall title where Chenelle emerged victorious with Brown in reserve.

With over 180 riders, the NEHC Junior Medal Final consumed the finals day of NEEC and saw Emma Fletcher rise to champion aboard Conspicuous. Ava Stearns followed Fletcher to take reserve on Emerson. Top scoring Juniors who have never competed in a 3’6” final were eligible for a separate set of ribbons, and the win went to Libby Lestage and Speck-Tacular.

The Challenge of the States team costume class celebrated 20 years with as much enthusiasm as ever. Juniors with top scores in the open equitation classes competed on teams of six to represent their home states without help from their trainers. Thanks to an anonymous donor, teams competed for money to donate to a charity of their choice. The Massachusetts Team 1 made up of Emma Fletcher, Sydney North, Caroline Tinsley, Dominika Silvestri, Isabella Eldridge, and Anna Richardson won gold and donated to Paws for Purple Hearts.

The NEHC Junior Horsemanship Class saw over 100 junior competitors take the written phase. Originating at the NEEC, the junior horsemanship competition combines a rider’s written test score, practicum, and first round finals score to determine the overall top junior horseperson. This year, Clara Bechtold came out on top, earning the Katie Battison Horsemanship Award.

Other awards throughout the weekend included judge’s choice, high point, sportsmanship, and more. The Judges Choice Awards went to To The Nines, ridden by Melissa Groher and owned by Eliza Month, and Sting, owned and ridden by Sara McCloskey. The High Point Adult Rider Award went to Ivy Watson and Allison Joyce, while the High Point Junior Rider Award was given to Sam Walker. The Adult Sportsmanship Awards were awarded to Jackie Arakelian and Anne Keesler, and the Junior Sportsmanship Award went to Raleigh Hiler and Nicole Lindquist.

Beloved announcer and ‘R’ jumper judge, John Bahret, received the esteemed Sue Brainard Award for his many years of dedication to the continued success of the NEEC. The Nicholas Award, which is presented to a horse that has demonstrated excellence in its career as an equitation horse, went to Armand Chenelle’s Metro. The 2017 Grooms Award was presented to Antonio Bustamonte.

Comments

comments