Daisy Farish is Flawless to Win the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper Individual Championship

Daisy Farish of Versailles, KY, capped off a perfect week with a flawless performance on Alberto II, owned by Stoney Ridge Farm, LLC, to win the Neue Schule/USEF Junior Jumper Individual Championship at the Pennsylvania National Horse Show, presented by The Lindsay Maxwell Charitable Fund. Farish celebrated her 17th birthday on Thursday by taking top honors in the first phase of the Individual Championship.

“This week has been surreal. My horse was so amazing and I’m so happy with him. I can’t even believe it,” said Farish. “This win means a lot to me, it’s amazing. There are so many past winners who have gone on to do great things. It was also really special to finish on a score of zero. That meant a lot to me as well.

In the final phase of the Championship, scores were carried over from the previous two phases with top 60 percent qualifying for Phase III. The riders competed in reverse order of merit saving the best for last. Farish had a three day score of zero, 1.5 faults ahead of Hannah Loly of Rancho Santa Fe, CA, on Ayma de la Demi Lune. Just behind Loly were Alexandra Pielet, 15, of Highland Park, IL, riding 10-year-old Helene VE, owned by Co-Pielet, LLC and Coco Fath, 17, of Fairfield, CT, aboard 11-year-old Dutch Warmblood Huckleberry, owned by Hillside Farm LLC, each carrying five faults.

Fath was the first of the top four to negotiate the Steve Stephens-designed course and knocked down a rail adding four faults to her score for a three-phase score of nine faults. Pielet was next and had one of only three clear rounds out of the field of 17 giving her a final score of five faults and securing at least a bronze medal.

Loly then entered the arena and had a rail down, which dropped her to third, but then shockingly went off course at the final fence. That costly mistake meant elimination for the 15-year-old and a break for Farish.

“I noticed that Hannah jumped the wrong last fence right before I went in. Andre [Dignelli] mentioned it to me to make sure that I wasn’t too nervous thinking that I had to go clear. It took a little pressure off me, but I still wanted to jump clear,” said Farish. “I tried to stay as calm as I could I was just trying to keep my cool not thinking about it too much and ride the course that I walked. My horse helped me in places that he didn’t have too. I owe it to him. He was incredible.”

Both Fath and Pielet benefitted from Loly’s error. Fath moved up from fourth to third taking home the bronze medal and Pielet finished second to earn the silver medal.

Farish also won the William C. Steinkraus Style of Riding Award, sponsored by Karen Healey Stables. The award is presented to the Prix des States Junior Jumper Rider who best exemplifies the American style of equitation and the respectful, dignified, courteous and workmanlike manner of a true sportsman.

