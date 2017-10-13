First Annual Norco Horse Affair a Success

The 1st annual Norco Horse Affair brought to you by Fran and Bill Klovstad, owners of Thrifty Horse, literally blew into Norco CA, Friday October 6th 2017. The three-day event took place at the George Ingalls Equestrian Event Center.

Crowds enjoyed watching multiple training opportunities in the two main arenas, the Breed Pavilion and the Symposium Stage. The event opened by presenting the Breed of Nations, featuring all the different breeds that were in the Breed Pavilion. The California Horsetrader Breed Pavilion also enjoyed its very own “showcase,” featuring 16 different breeds and demonstrations—notably on hand were the Disney “Trolley” Horses, Gypsy, Friesians, Mustangs, Peruvian Paso, Mangalarga Marchador, Brabant, Shire, Percheron, Minis, Clydesdale, and Tennessee Walking Horses.

Inside the demo ring, visitors were offered seminars on multiple topics from harnessing and braiding by Disney cast members to trailer safety by All American Trailer service manager J.T. Garoutte. Dr. Arturo Esquivel DVM from So Cal Equine Hospital spoke about pain and Purina Animal Health & Animal Health Solutions offered talks on animal nutrition, gut health, digestive support, the importance of psyllium, and what stresses your horse out. Other highlights included an eventing exhibition provided by Telesis Equestrian, Megan Gastel, and Susie Peacock; Ranch Riding with Joline King; Linda Laird on partnering with your mule through extreme trail; Sheryl Lynde; Pippa Ariss; Jerry Tindell; Sunni McCormick; Jessica Hutchings; and Del Timpson. There was a hush in the audience when the vaulting exhibition took center stage in the Purina Arena with the American Vaulting Association.

The youngest in attendance were offered their very own special place, where everything was just their size…the Kiddie Korral! Stick pony races, Breyer horse painting, pony rides, watermelon and pie eating contests, and the Fastback Dummy Roping Championship, which was won by Emily Gravatt and Kaysen Chaffin.

Other things happening throughout the weekend included the Farrier Corner, where you could watch shoeing demonstrations and talk with professionals all weekend long. The Equine Industry Symposium offered professionals who service our industry and offered talks on insurance, legal, accounting, social media, advertising, and many more subjects. There was the Regional Model Horse Show Championship that took place inside the Super Thrifty Horse Store. All contestants had to win a previous show this year in their respective classes in order to qualify to participate at this event. There were contestants as far away as Indiana, Arizona, and San Francisco.

Friday and Saturday afternoon through evening, attendees enjoyed live bands and the Purina Showcase Arena evening performance had the All American Horse Challenge. This competition required the competitors to show off their horses’ versatility and all around ability in four different disciplines; dressage, jumping, working cows, and obstacles. Three classes were offered; Junior, Amateur, and Open.

On Sunday morning was cowboy church, hosted by Grace Fellowship Church and led by Pastor Phil Waznewki in Norco. The whole event was capped off by Fiesta Sunday. A node to our early California Vaquero/Cowboy natural horsemanship heritage that dates back to 1687, those very early cowpunchers known as Gauchos. Guests were able to watch the Broken Horn Trick Ropers, Escaramuza Side Saddle drill team, Trick Roping, Dancing Horses and the Pass of Death. The audience was spelled bound when Aurora & Juan Antonio del Villar did their at Liberty exhibition.

It was a pleasure to bring this event to the public this first year, and showcasing everything Norco has to offer to first time visitors. We hope you will all join us again next year October 5th – 7th 2018 here in Norco “Horsetown USA”

