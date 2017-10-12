Land Rover North America Announces Title Sponsorship of Kentucky Three-Day Event

Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI), producer of the iconic Kentucky Three-Day Event, and the United States Equestrian Federation (US Equestrian) join with Land Rover North America to announce that Land Rover is assuming title sponsorship of the Kentucky Three-Day Event, signing a four-year agreement. Taking place at the Kentucky Horse Park in Lexington, April 26-29, 2018, the event will be rebranded as the Land Rover Kentucky Three-Day Event. Land Rover has also announced its continued support of US Equestrian, extending its deal with the federation through 2020.

Following eight years as Official Vehicle and five years as Presenting Sponsor, Land Rover has increased its support of one of America’s biggest and most prestigious equestrian events. One of only six Four Star Three-Day Events in the world and the only one in the Western Hemisphere, the Kentucky Three-Day Event annually welcomes over 80,000 spectators. Televised on NBC, the competition reaches over 115 million households across the country.

Each year the Kentucky Three-Day Event attracts the world’s best horse-and-rider combinations vying for their share of $400,000 prize money. Previous equestrian stars in attendance include World No.1 and Rio Olympic gold medalist Michael Jung of Germany, who defended his Kentucky title this year to complete a record-breaking hat-trick of competition victories, as well as Land Rover Ambassador and granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II, Zara Tindall MBE, who secured third place in the 2017 event.

“Land Rover has a long-established connection with equestrian sport and we have partnered with the Kentucky Three-Day Event for eight years now,” said Kim McCullough, Vice President of Marketing, Jaguar Land Rover North America, LLC. “Expanding our partnership with this title sponsorship will further strengthen our relationship with the equestrian community, an important audience for the Land Rover brand”.

Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI) Executive Director, Lee Carter, said, ” Land Rover is the perfect brand to step into the Title Sponsor role of the Kentucky Three-Day Event. The committed support of a sponsor like Land Rover and the loyalty of our fans and the broader eventing community are what make this event the best weekend all year.”

EEI President Stewart Perry expressed his thanks to Land Rover, saying, “Land Rover has been a cherished partner of our event for eight years and we are thrilled to take our relationship with them to the next level.” Vicki Lowell, Chief Marketing and Content Officer of US Equestrian spoke of the news, “Land Rover represents premium performance and success, making them the ideal partner for US Equestrian and our National Championship at the Kentucky Three-Day Event. We are so grateful for their loyalty towards eventing and all equestrian sports in America. We look forward to continuing our long-standing partnership with them.”

