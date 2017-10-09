Horses and History in Leesburg, VA

The state of Virginia holds a lot of history and its little town of Leesburg is no different. Located just 33 miles northwest of Washington, D.C., Leesburg is significant for its soil once was the battlegrounds of the Civil War. Many who visit the town enjoy having a tour of Ball’s Bluff Battlefield and Cemetery on Route 15. The park is very well preserved and the trails are well marked with historical facts, surely an interesting stop for any history buff.

Historical Downtown is somewhere that everyone will have to make time to visit. Whether you are staying in a modern hotel or the classic Leesburg Colonial Inn, this district happens to hold a lot of antique places. Patrons can walk around the historic district to find restaurants, art galleries, unique boutiques, and antique shops. Among the historic architecture is the Marshall House that features all of General Marshall’s achievements in his retirement home. The historic district itself is a 365-acre chunk of Leesburg that consists of antique architecture dating back as far as 1757.

For equine enthusiasts, the Morven Park International Equestrian Center is a popular place to visit. Morven Park is known for its gardens, mansion, trails, and fields; however, the Equestrian Center is just as beautifully maintained and popular as the rest. The park holds year-round events in various disciplines, including driving, hunter/ jumper, pony club rallies, dressage, and their own spring and fall horse trials. The park has been undergoing renovations for the majority of 2017, however it still has been holding events per usual! This fall the park expects to be better than ever with new footing and new arenas.

Sometimes, even though there is so much beauty outside, activities inside are a nice change. To really mix things up, Leesburg has its own escape room center. These up-and-coming adventure rooms test participants’ communication and teamwork skills with timed life-sized puzzles. Exit Plan, right in downtown holds up to four different rooms of different difficulty levels. Though these rooms are team building, they are a still a fun activity for a hot or rainy day with friends or family.

WHAT TO DO

BALL’S BLUFF BATTLEFIELD

Take a tour through the historical Ball’s Bluff Battlefield, where the Union took a big hit during the Civil War. novaparks.com/parks/balls-bluff-

battlefieldregional-park

MORVEN PARK

Morven Park has beautiful trails, gardens, parks, and polo matches, which are perfect for spending a relaxing day outside. Be sure to see the mansion there too—it’s exquisite!

morvenpark.org

EXIT PLAN ESCAPE ROOM

If you’re looking for a bit of a modern indoor activity for the family, adventure rooms are a new activity that involve teambuilding and communication skills.

exitplanva.com

WHERE TO STAY

CLARION INN LEESBURG

Just five miles from Morven Park is the Clarion Inn. The fair priced hotel has all the modern amenities including onsite dining, airport shuttles, a pool, and fitness center.

clarioninnleesburg.com

THE LEESBURG COLONIAL INN

If you are looking for that historical little inn for your stay, this is it! The Inn features 10 antiquefurnished rooms in the historic downtown of Leesburg.

theleesburgcolonialinn.com

HOMEWOOD SUITES

Homewood Suites is a great price for a great stay for those looking for modern rooms with a little flare.

leesburg.homewoodsuites.com

WHERE TO EAT

HUNTERS RUN WINERY

The best thing on a cold and rainy day is a nice, warm fire with a glass of local wine. The Hunters Run gives you that and more in their countrythemed Irish barn.

huntersrunwinebarn.com

LIGHTFOOT RESTAURANT

This former bank is a great fine-dinning American restaurant right in the heart of the historic district.

lightfootrestaurant.com

FIREWORKS PIZZA

Fireworks has the best pizza around, along with a large beer list. This casual dining restaurant also features locally-grown ingredients.

fireworkspizza.com

