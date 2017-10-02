Equine Journal’s October Issue Has Arrived!

Check out what is inside!
Terisé Cole

What you’ll find inside:

  • Cold Weather Barn Prep
    How to prepare your facility for the impending winter.

  • A Guide to Saddle Fit
    Jochen Schleese gives tips on fitting saddles for your hard-to-fit horse.

  • Natural Horsemanship and Classical Riding
    Bridge the gap and learn how these two techniques can work together.

 

  • Barn supplies put to the test
  • Must-have fall fashion finds
  • Exploring Leesburg, VA
  • News from around New England, our Affiliates, and more!

Get the digital issue on iTunes or Android, or subscribe to get Equine Journal in the mail!

 

 

Read our FREE Education E-Book! What you’ll find inside:

  • Tip for fighting the Freshman 15.
  • Riding clothes for the barn and the classroom.
  • Equine careers you never knew you wanted!

Find it here for free!

Also:

  • Read our FREE Pest Control e-book with articles on ridding your barn of pests, building a pest protection program, and more!
  • Read our annual Health and Nutrition Guide with articles on hay hazards, knowing vital signs, and more!
  • Three winners will take home Absorbine®’s Leather Therapy Wash and Leather Therapy Condtioner! Enter our October Contest to win.

Comments

comments