We’re Days Away From the Morgan World Championship Show

The 2017 Grand National & World Championship Morgan Horse Show® is shaping up to be another monumental event in the show’s 44-year history. More than 1,000 of the world’s finest Morgan horses from across the United States and Canada will meet in Oklahoma City, OK, October 7-14 to compete for $250,000-plus in prize money.

Since 1973, this show has represented the pinnacle of achievement in the Morgan horse world. Matt Kwapich of Bernalillo, NM, again joins as the show’s manager, and this year, Sally Plumley of Monmouth, OR, serves in the capacity of show chairman. Kwapich, with a dedicated and hard-working show committee and staff, joins an impressive list of sponsors, officials, and volunteers who continue to make this the best Morgan horse show of the year.

Oklahomans can be proud to know that all eyes from the Morgan world will focus on Oklahoma City in October, as the city displays some of the best athletes of America’s first breed. The Morgan community is honored to call OKC home since 1975.

Competition begins Saturday, October 7 with three shows daily through Saturday, October 14. Show times are 9 a.m., 1 p.m., and 6:30 p.m., daily. Admission is free throughout the week. For those who are unable to attend in person, the show will be webcast live from start to finish for free at www.mgnlive.com beginning Saturday, October 7 at 8 a.m. local time.

