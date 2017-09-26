Blanket Bonanza!

WeatherBeeta ComFiTec Premier With Detach-A-Neck

Combined with WeatherBeeta’s classic durability and 100% waterproof materials, our tester loved the freedom of movement her horse had in this new ComFiTec Premier blanket. One of the standout features of the blanket is the front closure; instead of the usual buckles, this has a Full Embrace Wrap that overlaps, completely covering the horse’s chest, for a perfect fit. Memory foam lines the wither area for extra comfort, which our high-withered four-legged tester appreciated, and two belly surcingles keep this blanket in place. The full wrap tail flap helps contain body heat during the cold months of winter. At a fair price, the ComfiTec Premier includes the detachable neck cover.

Buy it: weatherbeeta.com; $234.99

Back OnTrack Mesh Sheet

Blankets can make your horse comfortable in more ways than simply keeping them warm and dry! Back On Track’s signature ceramic therapy in their Mesh Sheet is perfect for any horse that needs some pampering, as it reduces muscle stiffness. Our tester loved how great her horse felt after a session in the sheet—her horse was free-moving and flowing from the second she mounted—and that it was still breathable while warming her horse’s muscles. Though it is pricey, our tester found the sheet to be completely worth it to keep her horse comfortable and ready for riding.

Buy it: backontrackproducts.com; $249

Shires Tempest Plus Combo 100G Blanket

Some horses really hate bad weather, especially during the rain or snow. Send them safely outside with the Shires Tempest Plus Combo! With the integrated neck and ShireTex® 1200 denier ripstop outer that is waterproof, your horse will be good to go outside in any weather and still stay clean and dry. Though this blanket does not have any leg straps, there is a plastic tail cord, which is easily removable. The pretty royal blue color with its lime trim is eye catching and sure to look good on any color horse.

Buy it: shop.shiresequestrian.com; $114.99

Rambo Duo

Horseware’s great quality strikes again with the Rambo Duo. Our tester loved the two-in-one style of this blanket that has a 100g outer shell with a removable neck as well as a detachable 300g liner so you can easily adjust and customize how much coverage your horse needs—it really is multiple blankets in one! Three belly surcingles and a convenient v-front closure with snaps keeps the blanket secure on your horse—seriously, this thing doesn’t slip at all. Reflective strips keep your horse visible day or night, and the new burgundy color with blue and tan piping is stunning.

Buy it: horseware.com; $449

