Fall Fest Contest—Day 5

Sponsored by Horseware

Win an Amigo Bravo 12 Plus from Horseware!

The bestselling Amigo turnout, made from a strong 1200D polyester waterproof & breathable outer, now features the innovative disc front closure!

The Horseware disc closure system takes our V-Front closure to the next level. It is light, safe & easy to use. It incorporates our four V-Front closure points in a lighter, more flexible design. The non-corrosive and streamlined design of the system can be closed with one hand, simplifying the chore of changing blankets. It is a more comfortable option for horses & the cutting edge design enhances the effectiveness of this innovative blanket closure system!

This rug also features a Surefit neck design, leg arches, reflective strips, cross surcingles, a shine enhancing polyester lining, and hood & liner loops. A detachable hood is included. Available in a 250G medium weight in Navy with Blue & Silver.

Fall Fest Contest—Day 5 Name * First Last

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

What is your main riding discipline? Select one Dressage Driving Endurance English Eventing Hunter/Jumper Saddle Seat Trail Riding Western

Email Type HTML Text NOTE: By entering this contest, you are agreeing to receive promotional emails from EquineJournal.com. EquineJournal.com makes its mailing list available to advertisers with ONLY horse related products. By submitting this form you agree to participate and be bound by all the rules of the contest. You further agree to allow advertisers to send you equine related offers via e-mail and via normal mail. You also agree to allow EquineJournal.com to add your e-mail address to our e-mail database server from which you will receive horse related information from EquineJournal.com and other equine product and service providers. You may opt out at any time. By entering this sweepstakes, entrant consents to sponsors use of entrants' personal information for marketing purposes and agrees that such information may be shared with select advertisers for similar purposes.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

comments