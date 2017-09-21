Fall Fest Contest—Day 5
Sponsored by Horseware
Win an Amigo Bravo 12 Plus from Horseware!
The bestselling Amigo turnout, made from a strong 1200D polyester waterproof & breathable outer, now features the innovative disc front closure!
The Horseware disc closure system takes our V-Front closure to the next level. It is light, safe & easy to use. It incorporates our four V-Front closure points in a lighter, more flexible design. The non-corrosive and streamlined design of the system can be closed with one hand, simplifying the chore of changing blankets. It is a more comfortable option for horses & the cutting edge design enhances the effectiveness of this innovative blanket closure system!
This rug also features a Surefit neck design, leg arches, reflective strips, cross surcingles, a shine enhancing polyester lining, and hood & liner loops. A detachable hood is included. Available in a 250G medium weight in Navy with Blue & Silver.