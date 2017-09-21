Central Park Horse Show Crowns U.S. Open Arabian Champions On First Evening of 2017 Competition

The fourth annual Rolex Central Park Horse Show (RCPHS) began on Wednesday evening, September 20, in New York City’s Wollman Rink with U.S. Open competition celebrating the versatile Arabian. Aljassimya Farm proudly presented the third annual U.S. Open Arabian competition at RCPHS, showcasing the natural beauty and athleticism of one of the world’s oldest and most notable breeds.

The Rolex Central Park Horse Show will continue through Sunday, September 24, with four days of multi-discipline equestrian sport highlighting Arabians, jumpers, arena eventing, and hunters, followed by Central Park Family Day presented by Mars, Incorporated, which is free and open to the public. The $216,000 FEI Grand Prix CSI 3* presented by Rolex will be broadcast on NBC Sports Network on Tuesday, September 26, from 7:30 – 9:00 p.m. EST.

The evening began with the Arabian Mounted Native Costume class, impressing and entertaining the spectator audience as they experienced both horses and riders galloping in traditional dress used centuries ago. A number of classes were offered throughout the night and included under saddle competition featuring Hunter Pleasure Pro/Am, Western Pleasure Pro/Am, and Country English Pleasure Pro/AM, as well as in-hand and halter competition. Classes alternated between performance classes and in-hand competition. In-hand competition saw Junior Mares, Junior Stallions, Senior Mares, and Senior Stallions presented to a panel of judges. Gold, silver, and bronze medal champions for each division were honored throughout the evening.

The Arabian Mounted Native Costume class saw Brooke Fuchs pilot Dr. James Blevins and Kimberly S Butler’s mount, Eq Escalade, to top honors. The silver medal was awarded to Squeezebox, owned by Mary Elizabeth Kelly and exhibited by Virginia Goodwin, while the bronze medal went to Hawk Haven Farms’ entry, the 28-year-old HL Sanction, exhibited by Cathy Vecsey.

Melissa Fry’s mount Harry Trotter, exhibited by both John Ryan and Fry, was awarded the gold medal in the Arabian Country English Pleasure Pro/Am competition, which saw the largest number of class of entries. “This is my second year being back after 17 years away from Arabian horse competition,” said Fry, who hails from Annapolis, MD, of her winning ride. “To be doing this after only the second year back, it’s just such a perfect experience. The Arabian has always been a part of my life, so I’m just so proud to be here representing the Arabian breed.”

The silver medal went to Katherine Kirby and Kirby Arabians LLC’s entry CP Manifesto, piloted by Joshua Shino and Katherine Kirby. Dr. Nancy O’Reilly of Amazing Horse Woman LLC’s entry, CSP Hennessy, took third with Jim Lowe and Nancy O’Reilly in the irons.

After traveling all the way from her hometown of Montecito, CA, Dr. Nancy O’Reilly said that Wednesday night’s ride was a once-in-a-lifetime experience. “I ran the New York Marathon here, and now I’ve ridden in Central Park. My bucket list is getting smaller,” she laughed. “This has been a wonderful event. You can’t make stuff like this up. The story will get better and better as the years go on. The horses that are here and the trainers that are here, they’re the best. This is what it’s all about. Being surrounded by people who love horses and who love their horses. Those are the people you want to be around.”

The J. Frank and Sara Chisholm entry from Palmetto Arabians LLC, PA Kid Khan, earned top honors in the Arabian Western Pleasure Pro/Am class, taking the gold medal for a second consecutive year at the Rolex Central Park Horse Show with riders Rob Bick and Janie Heslep. Holdin Aces, owned by Joelle Wright of East Manor Arabians and piloted by Tommy Garland and Ray Price, took the silver medal, while the bronze medal was awarded to PA Appalonia Dancer, riders Tim Phelan and Lisa Gaudio, and owners Lisa Gaudio and James Kazanjian.

In the Arabian Hunter Pleasure Pro/Am class, PA Mayhem, ridden by Caralyn Schrotter and Brooke Hines, earned the gold medal for owner Debra Hines. The Combs Family Trust entry Wize Beybe, guided by Daniel Weeks and Christina Balch, earned silver medal honors, while Kim Bergeron of Rollingwood Farm’s Ggrand Slam, piloted by Charles Ethier and Kim Bergeron, received bronze medal honors.

The Arabian Junior Mare Halter class saw top performance from Ted Carson and Geneva CS, owned by Jeff and Sybil Collins and James and Kay Smith Collins. The silver medal went to MD Mirka, presented by Michael Wilson and owned Manuel Durini Medrano. The gold medal in the Arabian Senior Mare Halter class went to Rodolfo Guzzo and Triana, owned by Triana Holding LLC. The silver medal standing went to Sashaa LHT, presented by Michael Wilson and owned by Frank Hennessy, Hennessey Arabian Horse Partners LLC.

Baha AA, owned by Baha Partners LLC, and Andrew Sellman were presented with the gold medal in the Arabian Senior Stallion Halter division to conclude the evening’s competition, while Ted Carson and Tempezst, owned by Nichole Mesik, captured the silver medal. Arabian Junior Stallion Halter saw yet another win for Ted Carson, this time earning the gold medal with SF Baahir Jawhar, owned by Chloe and Al Cox of Sycamore Farm LLC.

One of the panel judges, Graham Smith, commented on the high caliber of Arabian horses displayed in Wollman Rink. “It’s been a great experience. The facility is amazing, and I give that credit to the organizers,” he said. “New York is New York and what a great place to promote not only the Arabian horses, but also the other disciplines as well. The level of talent we saw tonight was very high. I was happy with the placings and the horses are competitive.”

Nancy Harvey, President of the Arabian Horse Association (AHA), was a first-time attendee to the Rolex Central Park Horse Show and commented, “I was amazed at the quality of the horses, and just the ambiance of the entire facility was wonderful. Everything was amazing. I don’t have enough superlatives to describe this experience.” She continued, “I think an event like this is exceptionally important for the outreach that it provides. A lot of people in this city never get to see horses, let alone Arabian horses. It’s wonderful to see the support that the Arabian community gives to each other, and if we can show others that these horses are important to us, we’ve done our job,” she concluded.

Comments

comments