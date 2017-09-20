Walk a Mile to Support Unwanted Draft Horses!

Draft Gratitude, a nonprofit draft horse rescue in Winchester, NH, is hosting “Your Mile Makes a Difference,” a one-mile a walk on November 4, 2017, that begins at 10 a.m. to support unwanted draft horses. The walk—starting and ending at the Draft Gratitude barn—is mostly level and will go around a field, through a riverside trail, and along a rail trail.

“Grab some supporters to help raise money for these deserving big guys,” said Rebecca Roy, founder of Draft Gratitude. She added that walkers will receive a Draft Gratitude T-shirt (when they raise $100 for the draft horses) or a Draft Gratitude sweatshirt (when they raise $200). The money raised will be used to rescue and provide care for unwanted draft horses during the winter months. Roy noted that in order for participants to pick up their free T-shirt or sweatshirt the day of the event, the sponsorship form (available on the Draft Gratitude website, www.draftgratitude.com) should be completed by October 7.

Roy noted that there is also a “virtual option” for those who do not live in the region, but want to still participate. “If you live too far away and want to participate in the walk on November 4, fill out your downloadable sponsorship form and hit the trail where you are on the day of the walk,” she said. “Share a selfie on the event page!”

Rebecca Roy, founder of Draft Gratitude, said that there is an endless supply of aged draft horses that end up being slaughtered every day. “We are excited to have the community join us to learn about the important work that we are doing while helping to raise money to provide winter care,” said Roy.

Draft Gratitude, established in 2014, is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization dedicated to saving the lives of unwanted draft horses. Once rescued, the draft horses are rehabilitated and will either be available for adoption or stay in sanctuary at the 23-acre farm. Learn more about Draft Gratitude, or to sign up to participate in “Your Mile Makes A Difference”, visit www.draftgratitude.com or call 603-762-3266.

