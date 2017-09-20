Back To School

We know you’d rather be at the barn, but school doesn’t have to be a drag! These supplies bring horses into the classroom (minus the hay!), so being a straight A student is as easy as tacking up.

[1] Carrot Pen with Horse ($18)

Take your notes (or doodle ponies in the margins) with this adorable pen.

etsy.com/shop/crownedclay

[2] Horse Lunch Box ($26)

This fun lunch box has a chalkboard under the lid so parents can leave sweet notes for their kiddo.

specklerock.com

[3] Get It Girl Greeting Card ($4.99)

You got this! Write your best friend an encouraging message to ace that chemistry test in this inspiring card.

huntseatpaperco.com

[4] Horses Rucksack ($37.39)

Don’t forget to pack your books in this cute backpack that is perfect for class and the barn.

sophieallport.com

[5] Personalized Notebook ($14.99)

Who doesn’t love a pretty, personalized, pony-patterned notebook to take notes in?

etsy.com/shop/thefamilystationer

Comments

comments