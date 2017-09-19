Devin Ryan and Eddie Blue Claim $216,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping New York CSI4*-W at American Gold Cup







































































































For the second year in a row, a US rider claimed the coveted American Gold Cup trophy in the $216,000 Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping New York CSI4*-W as Devin Ryan and Eddie Blue topped the class, concluding the 2017 American Gold Cup at Old Salem Farm in North Salem, NY. With a class list including some of the top show jumping competitors in the world, the American Gold Cup is one of only seven events that comprise the East Coast division of the Longines FEI World Cup™ Jumping North American League.

Alan Wade and Nigel Jess’ 14-effort course for the first round left the spectators on the edge of their seats as only five of the 39 pairs advanced to the jump-off. Right off the bat, Brianne Goutal and Remarkable Farms LLC’s Nice de Prissey, the second pair to contest the first course, put in a clear round. Shortly after, Canada’s Mario Deslauriers and Wishing Well Farm, LLC’s Bardolina secured the need for a jump-off along with Ryan on LL Show Jumpers, LLC’s Eddie Blue, McLain Ward on Double H Farm’s HH Callas, and Hardin Towell on Evergate Stables LLC’s Lucifer V.

The shortened course saw two clear rounds from Ryan and Ward, but in the end it was Ryan who took the win by .59 seconds, finishing with a time of 37.75. “I have a great horse and I knew it was a great field out there. I was probably the least experienced of all those riders in the jump-off. I’ve been watching them all season trying to learn from them. I just went out there today and rode my plan,” said Ryan, commenting on his performance. “Eddie is a great horse. I’ve had him since he was 4 years old and I’ve known since he was 5 years old that he would be able to jump all the big classes. He’s a very brave horse and a field like this suits him. He has a lot of stride and scope so there is time to organize him.”

Ward crossed the finish with 38.34 on the clock and lighthearted attitude. “My father won this class 31 years ago, which I am very aware of. I have been trying to win this class for a long time and I’ve been second a lot, but it eludes me. I was thrilled with [HH Callas] today. She has been really good. She was third at the Hampton Classic. Devin is a very fast rider. He’s always going forward and the horse has a very big stride. I knew I couldn’t do the same numbers so I knew it had to be a very good round to win. In hindsight, you see an inch here or an inch there but you also risk having a jump down. I did the best round I thought I could do but [Devin] was a little better today. That’s the sport and hopefully I can get this win before I retire,” Ward laughed.

Unfortunate rails brought Towell and Goutal to third and fourth, respectively, and Deslauriers rounded out the top five.

