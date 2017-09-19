2017 Wild Rose Welsh & Open Pony Show

Written by Karen Podolski with contributions from the judges and champion pony owners

There were only two Welsh shows in Western Canada in 2017. From the west coast of British Columbia to the western edge of Manitoba, a distance of over 2000 km, there was our Wild Rose Welsh & Open Pony Show and the Manitoba Annual All Welsh Show—and many events dedicated to other breeds and to disciplines.

With immense distances to cover and so few shows in which to participate, the Wild Rose Show offers a three-in-one judging opportunity: the Friday Futurity has one judge and then the main show over Saturday and Sunday is double-judged. The show also includes a large number of halter and performance classes open to all breeds. About 60 ponies and horses came out to compete for the July 14-16 show in Rimbey, Alberta. The Young Stock Futurity & Performance Stake took place on the evening of Friday, July 14 with Judge Heather Black of Blackwood Farm in Ontario.

Futurity Champions under Heather Black

English Pleasure Futurity Stake: Coyote Run Frezno, Kerry Marit

Pleasure Driving Futurity Stake: Coyote Run Frezno, Kerry Marit

Section A Futurity Champion: Alvesta Infinity, Alvesta Farm

Section A Futurity Res. Champion: Coyote Run Erdyne, Brenda Harder

Section B Futurity Champion: Marit V.I.P. Kerry Marit

Section B Futurity Res. Champion: Maleficent Sparkle of Brat, Heather Worden

FUTURITY SUPREME CHAMPION WELSH: Alvesta Infinity, Alvesta Farm

FUTURITY RESERVE SUPREME CHAMPION WELSH: Marit V.I.P. Kerry Marit

Grand Champion Futurity Sport Pony: Alvesta Infinity, Alvesta Farm

Reserve Grand Champion Futurity Sport Pony: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

The Futurity Supreme Welsh was the two-year-old Welsh Mountain Pony colt, Alvesta Infinity. Judge Heather Black said that Infinity had “a lovely head, was well balanced, and had free-flowing movement.” Owner Brenda Podolski recently celebrated 50 years with the Welsh breed; her daughters, Karen and Christine, help her to continue raising and breeding Section A and B Welsh Ponies in Alberta. They say that their colt with the big, earnest eyes is a sweet, gentle pony, whether at home or at the show. He’s been retained to mature and to sire a foal or two, and then will be offered to a good home.

Heather remarked, “The show featured lovely ponies overall, and the owners should be proud of what they are producing.”

Moving onto the main show on Saturday and Sunday, this was officiated by Patricia Cochran of Lochinvar Welsh in Oregon and Hilary Tolhurst of Cwmfelen Welsh in Ontario.

Champions under Patricia Cochran

Welsh Gelding Champion: Alvesta Sedona, Alvesta Farm

Welsh Gelding Reserve Champion: Menai Step-On, Stacey Schaber

Section B Junior Champion: Arnaby Eloquence, Muriel Hill

Section B Reserve Junior Champion: Alvesta Sakari, Alvesta Farm

Section A Junior Champion: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

Section A Reserve Junior Champion: Coyote Run Erdyne, Brenda Harder

WELSH YOUNG STOCK CHAMPION: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

RESERVE WELSH YOUNG STOCK CHAMPION: Arnaby Eloquence, Muriel Hill

Section B Senior Champion: Alvesta Ever After, Alvesta Farm

Section B Reserve Senior Champion: Pajon’s Royal Illusion, Donna O’Neil

Section A Senior Champion: Coyote Run Enya, Brenda Harder

Section A Reserve Senior Champion: Coyote Run Frezno, Kerry Marit

SUPREME CHAMPION: Coyote Run Enya, Brenda Harder

RESERVE SUPREME CHAMPION: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

Sport Pony Junior Champion: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

Sport Pony Reserve Junior Champion: Alvesta Maya, Wendy Williams

Sport Pony Senior Champion: Berrylyn Alexi, Nancy Haverstock

Sport Pony Reserve Senior Champion: Coyote Run Enya, Brenda Harder

GRAND CHAMPION SPORT PONY: Berrylyn Alexi, Nancy Haverstock

RESERVE GRAND CHAMPION SPORT PONY: Coyote Run Enya, Brenda Harder

PLEASURE DRIVING CHAMPION: Menai Step-On, Stacey Schaber

PLEASURE DRIVING RESERVE CHAMPION: Evans Brockton Mountain, Muriel Hill

GRAND CHAMPION MODEL HUNTER PONY: Marsh Haven Fiona, Donna O’Neil

RES. GRAND CHAMPION MODEL HUNTER PONY: Alvesta Everlasting, Alvesta Farm

Another long-time breeder’s homebred took Supreme Champion Welsh under Patricia Cochran. Brenda Harder’s her three-year-old grey mare, Coyote Run Enya, took top honors. Judge Patricia says Enya is “a stunning young mare, feminine, brimming with breed type, and a ‘look-at-me’ presence! I especially liked her great legs: straight, flat boned, short cannons, with good muscling. Enya is a well-balanced mare with free movement, a beautiful well set-on neck, good topline and powerful hip. She is a beautiful example of a Section A Mountain Pony.”

Meanwhile, Hilary Tolhurst’s Supreme Championship went to another young Welsh Mountain Pony, Kasandra Miller’s colt Sunburst Heart of Jubilee. Hilary says, “My choice for Supreme Champion was a very nicely put together pony with a good topline, substance, movement, and with the presence of a true Welsh Mountain Pony. He was also my choice for sport pony—with a pony like this you have the basis of your sport pony breeding and competition, having bone, movement, and quality to either produce quality or to compete himself.”

Although this is one of the first foals 19-year-old Kasandra has bred, she has been around Welsh throughout her life, being daughter to Shelley Snyder—who has been with Welsh since she was around Kasandra’s age, working for Stan Young’s breeding program until she began her own, based on his bloodlines.

Champions under Hilary Tolhurst

Welsh Gelding Champion: Rosegarland Royal Troubadour, Tiffanie Hutnan

Welsh Gelding Reserve Champion: Alvesta Sedona, Alvesta Farm

Section B Junior Champion: Alvesta Sakari, Alvesta Farm

Section B Reserve Junior Champion: Alvesta Everlasting, Alvesta Farm

Section A Junior Champion: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

Section A Reserve Junior Champion: Alvesta Infinity, Alvesta Farm

WELSH YOUNG STOCK CHAMPION: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

RESERVE WELSH YOUNG STOCK CHAMPION: Alvesta Infinity, Alvesta Farm

Section B Senior Champion: Pajon’s Royal Illusion, Donna O’Neil

Section B Reserve Senior Champion: Alvesta Ever After, Alvesta Farm

Section A Senior Champion: Silverpine Jubilee, Stacey Schaber

Section A Reserve Senior Champion: Coyote Run Enya, Brenda Harder

SUPREME CHAMPION: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

RESERVE SUPREME CHAMPION: Pajon’s Royal Illusion

Sport Pony Junior Champion: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

Sport Pony Reserve Junior Champion: Alvesta Everlasting, Alvesta Farm

Sport Pony Senior Champion: Pajon’s Royal Illusion, Donna O’Neil

Sport Pony Reserve Senior Champion: Porsha, Quindy Watts

GRAND CHAMPION SPORT PONY: Pajon’s Royal Illusion, Donna O’Neil

RES. GRAND CHAMPION SPORT PONY: Sunburst Heart of Jubilee, Kasandra Miller

PLEASURE DRIVING CHAMPION: Coyote Run Frezno, Kerry Marit

PLEASURE DRIVING RESERVE CHAMPION: Evans Brockton Mountain, Muriel Hill

GRAND CHAMPION MODEL HUNTER PONY: Marsh Haven Fiona, Donna O’Neil

RES. GRAND CHAMPION MODEL HUNTER PONY: Alvesta Maya, Wendy Williams

The Wild Rose Show is the annual opportunity for Welsh enthusiasts to come together—some have met up at the show for decades, while there are others who attend for only a season or two. However, in recent years, there have been a number of newer breeders who keep showing up with a trailer full of ponies… and so our “long-term” community in Western Canada grows.

