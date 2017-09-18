Fall Fest Contest—Day 2

Sponsored by Horseware

Win a Rambo Duo from Horseware!

This is the ultimate all-season rug with a detachable liner to take you from Fall to Winter with ease!

Made with a 1000D, ballistic nylon, waterproof & breathable outer; this is the strongest, most durable turnout material on the market. It also features an anti-static & anti-bacterial lining, with thermobonded fiberfill for the ultimate in heat retention.

It is designed with a Surefit neck & a V-Front closure to give freedom of movement to graze. The rug also features leg arches, reflective strips, a wipe clean tail cord, liner loops, three secure cross surcingles & a shine enhancing polyester lining. It comes with a 100G outer, detachable 100G hood & a removable 300G liner for versatility to suit all season.

This season it is available in a new color, Burgundy with Tan, Duck Egg & Black!

Fall Fest Contest—Day 2 Name * First Last

Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

Address * Street Address Address Line 2 City State / Province / Region ZIP / Postal Code

What is your main riding discipline? Select one Dressage Driving Endurance English Eventing Hunter/Jumper Saddle Seat Trail Riding Western

Email Type HTML Text NOTE: By entering this contest, you are agreeing to receive promotional emails from EquineJournal.com. EquineJournal.com makes its mailing list available to advertisers with ONLY horse related products. By submitting this form you agree to participate and be bound by all the rules of the contest. You further agree to allow advertisers to send you equine related offers via e-mail and via normal mail. You also agree to allow EquineJournal.com to add your e-mail address to our e-mail database server from which you will receive horse related information from EquineJournal.com and other equine product and service providers. You may opt out at any time. By entering this sweepstakes, entrant consents to sponsors use of entrants' personal information for marketing purposes and agrees that such information may be shared with select advertisers for similar purposes.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

Comments

comments