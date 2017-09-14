The Road to Qualifying for The Washington International Horse Show—Top Riders and Trainers Share Their Tips

By Sara Cook/Jump Media

At the beginning of each year, riders and trainers set their sights on attending the prestigious indoor shows that take place during the fall season. Bright lights and late nights mark the unique indoor shows that garner the undivided attention of the entire country. However, there is a catch. Each horse and rider pair must qualify and be accepted in order to compete. And, qualifying is no easy feat. During October 24-29, 2017, riders, trainers, and horses lucky enough to make the cut will gather in the heart of Washington, D.C., for the 59th annual Washington International Horse Show (WIHS).

Dottie Barnwell-Areson, who has been a part of the team at Heritage Farm for the past decade, knows what it takes to not only qualify, but also to win at WIHS. She has trained three WIHS Children’s Hunter Final winners – Madison Goetzmann (2012), Aubrienne Krysiewicz Bell (2014), and Samantha Karp (2015) – and attends annually with many skilled riders.

“Understand that you do not have to have perfect rounds,” said Barnwell-Areson. “You just have to have consistent rounds. It is almost more about going out and not having any major mistake than it is about having perfect rounds. Washington is an experience unlike any you will have so it is definitely worth the effort to qualify because you will never show at another event quite like it.

“The trickiest thing about qualifying for Washington in the children’s and adult classes is that only the points in the classic round count,” continued Barnwell-Areson. “So even if you are going to horse show after horse show and are champion in the division all the time, you really have to put in a good round in the classic. It is a little more deliberate than if you are trying to qualify for a division. Also, because qualifying points are designated on an increment scale, the harder classes with more people in the class get you more points. It makes you go to more competitive horse shows.”

Barnwell-Areson made her first appearance at WIHS as a junior rider in 1996, when she competed in the large ponies, and later made her professional debut in 2005. She notes that qualifying is much harder now than it used to be because there are many more shows available and more people competing. Over the years she has seen WIHS grow and cultivate a unique sense of enthusiasm driven by the event’s home in Washington, D.C.

“Washington has an excitement about it that you do not get when you are on a regular show ground,” she explained. “As you are walking to the ring, there are people in the street asking you, ‘Why are you walking a horse down the street? What are you doing?’ It just has this special vibe to it.”

Having been a part of many WIHS success stories, Barnwell-Areson recounts what it means to win at one of the most renowned horse shows.

“It all feels so important,” she said. “There is so much pressure on it. Especially for those riders in the children’s hunters, adult hunters, and child/adult jumpers because indoors is quite often their first trip to those shows and it is just a one-round event. If a rider has their sights on that class the whole year, and they get to be in that situation, they need to rise to the pressure. When everything comes together at the right time, it is really one of the most special and magical moments that you can have at a horse show, no matter what division you are riding in.”

Barnwell-Areson is excited to return to WIHS to train Heritage Farm riders such as Samantha Karp, who will compete in the Adult Hunter final aboard Zentina B, Karp’s 2015 Children’s Hunter final winning mount, and Sofia Soja in the Children’s Hunter final.

Lindsey Tomeu, who rides with Sweet Oak Farm of Wellington, FL, also shared some insights on qualifying for WIHS. The 23-year-old rider dominates the adult jumper division with her longtime partner Bonapart. The pair currently leads the WIHS Adult Jumper standings.

Speaking on her strategy for qualifying, Tomeu said, “We stick to our schedule and make sure I am a member. We are really big on keeping to our plan throughout the year. If it happens, it happens and if not, we try again next year. I think consistency is really important though. I am very lucky Bonapart is consistent throughout the year.”

Tomeu and Bonapart have racked up an impressive record thus far in their four-year partnership. Tomeu piloted the 16-year-old grey Belgian Warmblood gelding to win the North American League Adult Jumper final in 2014 and 2015, qualified for WIHS the past two years, and earned numerous tricolor ribbons at the Winter Equestrian Festival. When asked about her biggest win of 2017, Tomeu immediately landed on her impressive victory at the Devon Horse Show, where she was named champion – an experience she described as ‘incredible’. Looking forward, Tomeu is excited to return to one of her most cherished venues.

“Washington is one of my favorite horse shows,” Tomeu said. “Being in the city with horses walking down the street and showing in Verizon Center is an amazing opportunity. The fact that it is a night class for me is really cool, because I do not get to compete in those a lot. There are a lot of spectators, and my class goes before a big class so I really like that. Bonapart is great, and I am excited to go back this year. Every year that I get to go I am very grateful.”

As young riders and adults alike from coast to coast battle for qualifying points, the 2017 WIHS is shaping up to be one for the record books. From the pony divisions to the jumpers, the event will once again offer prestige and excitement that WIHS hopefuls have dreamt of.

The Washington International Horse Show returns to the heart of Washington, D.C. October 24-29, 2017. The event attracts more than 26,000 spectators annually as riders compete for prize money totaling more than half a million dollars. For a complete schedule of events and more information, please visit www.wihs.org.

