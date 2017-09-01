September Contest—Absorbine® Hooflex®

Sponsored by Absorbine®
Terisé Cole

Three entrants will win Absorbine®’s new Hooflex® Concentrated Hoof Builder!

Absorbine®’s new Hooflex® Concentrated Hoof Builder, features proven ingredients that help provide the essential building blocks to support strong, healthy hooves – all in a concentrated serving size with no fillers.

  • Higher levels of essential hoof nutrients and a lower cost per day than many competitors.
  • Purified Biotin and Omega-3 help support healthy hoof growth.
  • Zinpro Performance Minerals® deliver essential hoof minerals in chelated form for optimal bioavailability and utilization.
  • Tasco® – AOS provides powerful prebiotics that help support nutrient absorption.

