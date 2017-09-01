Hunter Champions Crowned at the Hampton Classic

The Anne Aspinall ring saw a number of hunter champions crowned Friday.

Thanks to their consistent performances in four-over fences classes and an under-saddle class spread over two very intense days at the Hampton Classic, Emma Krutz from Hudson, OH, was rewarded with the title of Large Junior Hunter 16/17 Champion. Krutz accomplished the prestigious goal riding Holly Orlando’s Stellar.

“Stellar really shone over fences,” said Krutz. “She jumps beautifully from any distance, and she is so pretty going around. She always has such a cute expression, she’s happy at her job. I always look forward to coming here. Our preparation really depends on the horse, some of them come out here and they are terrified of the grass because it is really impressive out there, but she walked in there today and it was absolutely perfect. She is very brave. This is my best finish with her, it’s such a prestigious horse show to win at. Usually you can tell after the first day how it’s going and since she went beautifully yesterday I felt quite confident.”

Reserve Champion was Annabel Revers from Weston, MA with MTM Hands Down owned by Beechwood Stables LLC.

Krutz and Revers were also named the Small Junior Hunter 16-17 Champion and Reserve Champion respectively, riding Akinda (owned by Hillside Farm LLC) and Kingpin (owned by Beechwood Stables LLC).

The Large Junior Hunter 15 & Under Champion title went to Sophie Gochman from Palm Beach, FL, riding Garfield (owned by Gochman Sport Horse LLC), while Ava Stearns from Chilmark, MA on Cartello Z owned by Caroline Lloyd was Reserve Champion for this division.

The Small Junior Hunter 15 & Under Division Champion and Reserve Champion titles went to the Gochman sisters with Sophie hitting the best score with Garfield and Mimi right behind her with Evermore, with both horses belonging to Gochman Sport Horse LLC.

