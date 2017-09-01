5 Reasons to Build your Barn in Winter

Sponsored by Barn Pros

It’s a well-known fact that traveling during off-peak times can save you a considerable amount of money. But would it surprise you to discover that building a barn in the off-season is no different? This fact is often overlooked but it can have a dramatic impact on your construction timeline and your wallet. Barn Pros is uniquely positioned to provide a building package and construction system that allows your builder to construct during the winter months.

If you are considering building a barn or outbuilding next year, here are a few reasons why you should consider starting now:

1. Faster Blueprint Process

When working with Barn Pros, the turnaround time for your blueprints, typically required to begin your permitting process and to secure a barn builder for your project, is much shorter than our competitors – giving you increased efficiency from the start of your project. During the offseason, it is even faster since less people are in this stage of their projects.

2. Better Builder Prices & Flexibility

Take advantage of the construction “off-season” by building in the first few months of the year. Professional barn builders often prefer to keep their crews working year round, and these winter months are no exception. Oftentimes their schedules are open and there’s a good chance you’ll be able to save on build costs because of decreased demand.

3. Pre-Finished Materials Can Weather Any Conditions

If you’re concerned about your barn materials surviving winter, consider using pre-finished materials for siding, trim, posts and beams. We have a large selection of pre-finished and stained siding for your structure which saves cost on initial labor and means your construction project can keep moving according to schedule.

4. Permit Faster with Less Hassle

Another benefit to building early in the year is your building authority’s permitting process turn-around time. Typically, when there is higher demand, the waiting time increases. Any small hiccups can turn into huge delays. Use these first few months of the year to get the permitting process started, before the rush that comes with the spring. You’ll be glad you started early.

5. Make the Most of Your Summer

Would you like to use your barn in the early spring or be forced to wait until the end of summer? If you get started now, you could be finishing up by the time the trees start blooming so you can truly enjoy your new barn. If you start the research portion during spring, you may not be finishing until next winter depending on builder availability and permitting.

Start Your Project Today—Building during the winter is more feasible than most think and can greatly impact your project timeline. If you are on the fence about it, let’s talk about your project and put together a plan: 866-844-2276. You may find that you could be enjoying your new barn much sooner than anticipated!

Learn more about the Barn Pros process here.

www.BarnPros.com























Comments

comments