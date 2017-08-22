Devin Ryan and Eddie Blue Cruise to Victory in the Silver Oak Jumper Tournament’s $75,000 Agero Grand Prix



























































Twenty-five entries took to the field to contest the $75,000 Agero Grand Prix on the final day of the 2017 Silver Oak Jumper Tournament. While several veteran pairs did their best to claim the victory, it was Devin Ryan and the aptly named Eddie Blue who continued a recent winning streak to take the top honors. Despite his relatively young age, Ryan has guided the eight-year-old gelding to the winner’s circle frequently this summer besting more seasoned competitors at top venues including the $100,000 I Love NY Grand Prix at Lake Placid in July; and the CSI3*-W 1.50m $45,000 Open Welcome Quebec Original at International Bromont, just a few weeks ago.

“Today, I said to myself before I entered the ring, think smooth and soft, don’t try and pull him around—let him follow my hand and I did that; and the jumps showed up,” said Ryan. “Eddie has a massive stride; I think I left out one stride in every line—more so than anyone else,” he added. “Galloping to the big jumps on a big field went to my advantage.”

Ryan found Eddie as a 4-year-old in Europe and bought him as a prospect, with owners Laurie and Steve Laraby from Double L Show Jumpers. “They bought him for me to develop and he has proved himself this season. He’s getting quicker off the ground—and improving in the jump offs. He’s gotten faster through the season. I’ve gotten better with him, getting him to know him more and more,” added Ryan.

Ryan described Eddie Blue as “the horse of the future—a special horse—he has demonstrated that he is every part of it, especially in today’s Grand Prix.”

Renown course designer Olaf Petersen Jr. returned to Silver Oak after a hiatus last year to attend the 2016 summer Olympics in Rio de Janerio, Brazil. In discussing the Grand Prix track, Petersen described his philosophy for the week, “always in my courses, I like free, forward riding, always forward moving, like the nature of our sport.” His course plan would reward riders who asked their horses to gallop between fences. His goal was to test rideability of the horses who would be asked to jump an oxer-vertical-vertical combination, which he described as “a bit tricky because the riders are taught control and come back, but I want them to go forward.”

On designing courses for the Silver Oak grass field, Petersen concluded, “it’s a big field, we want the horse to gallop—don’t jump one and pull, rather jump one and go—that’s really my philosophy of the sport.”

Ryan thinks highly of Petersen as a great course designer and said, “There wasn’t one trap that got people, every jump came down once – which in my mind is a testament to good course design. If you want to jump on grass, come to Silver Oak.”

Grand Prix Highlights

In the first round of competition, Filip de Wandel and Jingo Didieu D’arras were trailblazers in the order of go and delivered a clear round, clocking in at 79.746, well under the time allowed of 80 seconds. Amber Harte was the second to go clear on Austria 2, the speedy Holsteiner mare crossed the timers at 77.195 earning a spot in the jump off and setting the time to beat. Brianne Goutal and her Nice de Prissey earned the third clear with a 79.182. Nine rounds later, Devin Ryan and Eddie Blue clocked around the course clean with a time of 79.493 to earn them a place in the jump off. Late in the class, Willie Tynan piloted KEC City Limits, who had earned fourth in the Welcome Stake earlier in the week, to another clear round with a 78.145 on the clock. Last to go in the first round, defending champion Kevin Babington and Mark Q, put in the final clear to bring the jump off number to six.

With a time allowed of 60 seconds, Filip de Wandel and Jingo Didieu D’arras returned for the jump off and finished the short track in 53.109, but with an unfortunate rail. Next to return, Amber Harte and Austria 2 rode a forward 46.441 setting the time to beat. Shortly after Brianne Goutal and Nice De Prissey jumped a solid clear round in 46.995, Ryan and Eddie Blue delivered a forward paced, foot perfect effort and shot to first at 45.262. Both Mark Q and KEC City Limits had 8 faults each with times of 48.436 and 49.122 respectively to round out the top six placings.

Amber Harte, a first-time competitor at Silver Oak, rode the diminutive Austria 9 to a second-place finish in today’s Grand Prix. “She’s a naturally fast horse and is not scared by being prompt to the jumps,” said Harte. When asked about how the course rode, Harte replied, “I thought the track was fabulous – it was straightforward and nicely built, but it actually rode bigger than it walked.”

Given her success with the Flying Shrimp (her barn name because she’s considered tiny), she was second in the Grand Prix at Lake Placid and has placed at FEI classes in Florida, Harte said, “she is starting to develop a fan club.” Her owners, Take the High Road LLC, have been wonderful to ride for, added Harte. “We will be sure to come back to Silver Oak next year, its been a great experience for us,” said Harte.

The Silver Oak Jumper Tournament $75,000 Agero Grand Prix broadcast will air on Sunday, August 27 at 7:00 PM on NESN.

