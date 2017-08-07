Sara Kozumplik Murphy and Rubens D’Ysieux Come Back to Win USEA Gold Cup Advanced at Millbrook Horse Trials





































The sun shined bright at Millbrook Horse Trials for the final day of competition and the last phase of the United States Eventing Association Gold Cup Advanced division where Sara Kozumplik Murphy and Rubens D’Ysieux rose back to the top, taking the blue ribbon.

After finishing the first day of dressage in first and sliding to fourth after the phase completed, Murphy headed into show jumping in second place and rode a lightning fast double clear round aboard the Selle Francais gelding. With only Boyd Martin and Steady Eddie left to go and seemingly content with her score of 38.1 and a reserve finish at the time, Murphy topped off her round with a huge smile and a fist pump.

Martin and Steady Eddie, a New Zealand Thoroughbred gelding, were securely in first place with four points more than Murphy, but the duo dropped to 13th with three rails and some time, giving Murphy the win. Though it wasn’t blue, Martin didn’t miss out on the ribbons—he claimed eighth with Tura Lura.

In the end, the second place spot went to Fernhill Revelation with a 38.2 and Phillip Dutton in the saddle. Dutton also took third with I’m Sew Ready and sixth with Z, all with double clear rounds over Marc Donovan’s 15 effort course.

Kurt Martin and DeLux Z had another of the twelve double clear rounds, coming in fourth just ahead of Emily Beshear and Silver Night Lady.

Other divisions saw wins from Allison Springer on Lord Willing and Boyd Martin on Contessa in Open Intermediate, Katie Lichten and RF Luminati in Junior Young Riders Open Preliminary, Holly Payne Caravella on CharmKing and Buck Davidson on Erroll Gobey in Open Preliminary, Alex Reed aboard On Broadway in Preliminary Rider, Ryan Keefe on Hoodwink in Junior Training, Doug Payne on Cascor and Jane Hamlin on Fernhill Multichance in Open Training, Sandra Holden on Cano Cristales and Kitty Aznaran on Electric Daisy in Training Rider, Kira Cibak on October Tryst in Junior Novice, Alston Kerr on Sir Earl Grey and T. Sims on Lavendel in Novice Rider, Sara Kozumplik Murphy on Otta B Quality and Sharon White on Juneau in Open Novice, Hannah Strobel on Courage Under Fire and Tara Astacio on Money to Burn in Beginner Novice Rider, and Booli Selmayr on EEF Sampson in Open Beginner Novice.

