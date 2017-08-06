Boyd Martin and Steady Eddie Finish Cross-Country on Top of Advanced at Millbrook Horse Trials









































Day three of the Millbrook Horse Trials at Coole Park Farm in Amenia, NY, saw a shuffling of the leaderboard during the cross-country phase of the United States Eventing Association Gold Cup Advanced division. Tremaine Cooper’s technical course led all 36 riders to finish over the optimum time of 6 minutes and 4 seconds.

Ensuring that he and Steady Eddie will compete in all three phases as the last rider to go, Boyd Martin and the 14-year-old New Zealand Thoroughbred gelding rose from seventh to first with a clear round and the fastest time. The duo sits on a score of 33.90, setting them up well for Sunday’s show jumping phase.

Day one’s overnight leaders who ended up fourth after dressage, Sara Kozumplik Murphy and Rubens D’Ysieux, moved back up to second, resting a few points behind Martin with a 38.10. The pair went from being .1 point behind Phillip Dutton and Mr Candyman before cross-country to being .1 point ahead of the Olympic medalist and Fernhill Revelation.

Dutton and the 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse sit in third going into the final phase, having risen from an eighth place dressage finish. With three horses in the top 15 including Fernhill Revelation, I’m Sew Ready, and Z, Dutton is sure to have a busy Sunday.

Rounding out the top four after cross-country is Buck Davidson Jr. and Copper Beach with a 39.

The day’s biggest jump goes to the team of Timothy Bourke and Luckaun Quality, who moved from 21st to sixth.

Sunday’s show jumping phase will be ridden in reverse order, starting with Dutton and Mr Candyman.

