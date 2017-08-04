Lynn Symansky Leads Advanced at Millbrook Horse Trials



















































Day two of dressage for the United States Eventing Association Gold Cup Advanced division at the Millbrook Horse Trials brought some rain, some sun, and a leading score for Lynn Symansky and Donner. The 2017 event, held at Coole Park Farm in Amenia, NY, includes divisions from Advanced to Beginner Novice from August 3-6.

Currently leading after two days of dressage competition is Lynn Symansky aboard the Donner Syndicate, LLC’s Donner. The pair rode second of the day, securing a score of 27.70 to go into tomorrow’s cross-country at the top of the leaderboard. The 14-year-old Thoroughbred gelding seemed pleased with himself upon finishing his test, stopping for a itch on his leg before walking out of the ring.

Sitting close behind Symansky in second is Emily Beshear and Silver Night Lady, who’s test was interrupted by a thunderstorm and lightning strikes. The 11-year-old Irish Sport Horse mare owned by Deep Purple Eventing was seemingly unfazed by the booms of thunder that spruced up their dressage test, continuing on as usual until the judge blew the whistle and sent Beshear back to the barns until the storm passed. The duo then had the nerve-wracking task of completing their test, but continued on without a hitch and claiming a score of 28.50.

Phillip Dutton and Mr Candyman claimed the third spot going into cross-country with a 29.60. The 2007 Holsteiner gelding owned by Annie Jones, Bridget Colman, Caroline Moran and Tom Tierney was Dutton’s second ride of the day, fourth ride of the division, and is currently Dutton’s highest seated horse. Two of his other rides, I’m Sew Ready and Fernhill Revelation, are sitting in the top eight.

Overnight leaders Sara Kozumplik Murphy and the Rubens D’Ysieux Syndicate LLC’s Rubens D’Ysieux slid back to fourth with their 29.70, only .1 behind Dutton.

With such a close division, Saturday’s cross country course has the chance to shake up the placings. Boyd Martin will lead the pack over the 35 effort course at 11:14 AM aboard Long Island T.

