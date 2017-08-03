Kentucky Three-Day Event to Host CSI3*

The 2018 Kentucky Three-Day Event will host a new CSI3* show jumping competition as part of its schedule of international equestrian competition. Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI), producer of the Kentucky Three-Day Event, in partnership with the Split Rock Jumping Tour will host the new $225,000 Invitational Grand Prix.

The Kentucky Three-Day Event, America’s only Four Star Three-Day Event, returns to the Kentucky Horse Park, April 26-29, 2018. The new $225,000 Grand Prix will be held in the Horse Park’s Rolex Stadium on Saturday afternoon following the completion of the CCI4*’s Cross-Country phase.

“We are thrilled to add a major FEI show jumping Grand Prix to our internationally-recognized event,” said Stewart Perry, President of EEI. “For almost four decades, equestrian sports fans have traveled from all over to see Eventing’s best riders and horses and now they will have a chance to see show jumping’s best at the same time. I think it’s safe to say that the ‘Best Weekend All Year’ just got even better!”

In addition to the $225,000 Invitational Grand Prix, which will feature 30 international riders, there will be a $35,000 1.45m FEI ranking class on Friday afternoon following the completion of the CCI’s dressage competition. Guilherme Jorge, show jumping course designer at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, will be course designer for the CSI.

“The Kentucky Three-Day Event is well established as one of the world’s premier equestrian events,” said Derek Braun, Founder and CEO of the Split Rock Jumping Tour. “We are so excited to join forces with EEI and do what we can to put on a show jumping event of the same magnitude. This will be a huge boost for the sport of showjumping in America to capitalize on the incredible atmosphere that the Kentucky three-day event has established!”

“EEI is committed to presenting international equestrian competition at the highest level,” said EEI Executive Director Lee Carter. “So we jumped at the chance to be able to present world-class show jumping to the many thousands of fans already at our three-day event. Derek Braun helped bring this about and we’re looking forward to working with him on what will no doubt very quickly become one of show jumping’s premier events.”

An internationally-recognized show jumping series now in its third year, the Split Rock Jumping Tour attracts an impressive line-up of Olympic veterans and international riders.Split Rock events give competitors, sponsors and spectators an “Unparalleled Show Jumping Experience” with world-class venues, top prize money, extravagant awards and numerous first-class amenities for riders, horses, owners, sponsors and spectators.

“The success of our events is a strong endorsement of the way we present the sport of show jumping,” said Braun. “We are excited to partner with EEI to present show jumping as a truly entertaining sporting event in a way that has previously been missing in the U.S.!”

Equestrian Events, Inc. (EEI) is a non-profit charitable Kentucky corporation that was established initially to produce the 1978 World Three-Day Event Championships at the Kentucky Horse Park. Following the success of those championships, EEI established an annual event that evolved into the world-renowned Kentucky Three-Day Event which draws more than 80,000 spectators to the Kentucky Horse Park each year.

The Kentucky Three-Day Event is one of the world’s most prestigious equestrian competitions and features the world’s best horses and riders vying for their share of $400,000 in prize money as well as a shot at the $350,000 Rolex Grand Slam of Eventing, which is awarded to any rider who wins the Kentucky, Mitsubishi Motors Badminton and Land Rover Burghley Four Star Events in succession.

