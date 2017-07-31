Bay State Trail Riders Association Hosts Annual Spring Hunter Pace

Submitted by Annamaria Paul; Photo by Christine Belsky

Bay State Trail Riders (BSTRA) Annual Spring Hunter Pace, sponsored by The Mane Place, was held on May 21 at Douglas State Forest. The weather cooperated and the day of the pace was just right, not to cool, not too warm. Attendance was up over last year, with 60 riders competing. First place winners in all divisions were provided prizes courtesy of the Mane Place.

This year the course started off at the Wallis Street Field and, as usual, was set up with a variety of jumps to please every level rider. Despite the rainy spring, the footing was good with long stretches for galloping. Tourbillon Trailers was in attendance with a brand-new trailer for riders to see and to answer questions. They also provided pre-ride out coffee and doughnuts.

Upon their return, riders were served a hot lunch of pasta, eggplant, and chicken parmesan. Awards and a raffle followed lunch. First place winners were Ray Hill and Janeen Rose for the Hunter division, Karen Picard and Sam Fazino for the Hilltop division, Catherine Doyle for the Junior division, and Carolyn Weeks for the Trail Blazer division. All results can be found on the BSTRA website. There was a little excitement during the award presentation when a couple of horses decided they wanted to do the course again. Happily, they were quickly rounded up and returned to their trailers.

A successful event like this does not happen without great sponsors such as The Mane Place, and volunteers. Additional thanks go to, Sharron Cochran, Dan Salvucci, Rose Zariczny, Donna Johnson, Lynn Paresky, Karen Parlin, Becky Kalagher, Cheryl Fitzpatrick, Steve Lawrence, Bill Knott, Sue Quirk, Denise Francis, Danny Jackson, Amber Perry, Sherry Perry, Gloria Duhaime, and Lisa Grigaitis.

The Fall Hunter Pace is scheduled for September 17. We hope to see you there. Visit bstra.org for details of this and other upcoming events.

