NAJYRC 2017 at HITS-on-the-Hudson a Victory for All

The Adequan/FEI North American Junior Young Rider Championships, presented by Gotham North (NAJYRC), concluded five days of dressage and show jumping championships on Sunday, July 23, at HITS-on-the-Hudson in Saugerties, NY.

The NAJYRC offered both Team and Individual competitions in each discipline, determined by age: Junior (14-18), and Young Rider (16-21). For the first time in its history, NAJYRC also included a show jumping competition for Children age 12 to 14. The Championships are formatted to emulate the Olympics and are organized by the Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) and the United States Equestrian Federation (USEF), together.

On Tuesday, July 18, Opening Ceremonies had riders step into the HITS Grand Prix Stadium to a groundswell of enthusiasm. Applause and regional shout-outs rose from the crowd as flags, banners, and smiles celebrated a remarkable field of equestrian talent from across Canada, Mexico, and the United States.

HITS dedicated its Main Hunter Stadium to dressage events, and the Grand Prix Stadium to jumping. The scope of the venue, along with its proprietary footing impressed the riders, many of whom were discovering the show grounds for the first time. HITS also scheduled a series of celebrations on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday evenings at its sister properties, Saugerties Steamboat Co., Diamond Mills Hotel & Tavern, and the Black Barn Restaurant in New York City, where competitors, coaches, and families came to mix, mingle, and relax.

“HITS is delighted to have hosted the NAJYRC,” said HITS Founder and CEO Tom Struzzieri. “The level of horsemanship and sportsmanship on display at this year’s Championships was extraordinary. To have played a part in the development of these Young Riders is truly an honor, and a milestone in the history of HITS and our HITS-on-the-Hudson venue.”

The protocol of the Championships honors the privilege of participating in equestrian sports and a national team competition. Throughout the competition, Riders must adhere to a strict time schedule and set of rules. They are required to jog their horse in hand for soundness checks, and participate in the ceremonial requirements of riding for ribbons, standing for medals, acknowledging officials and dignitaries, take part in their victory gallops, and attend press conferences. This year’s force of athletes not only demonstrated an exceptional command of equestrian skill and talent, but a maturity far beyond their years.

For some riders, this year marked their first entry into a Championships competition, while for others it would be their last year of eligibility. For many it was a family affair, and for all, NAJYRC 2017 created an unforgettable memory to cherish for a lifetime.

DRESSAGE | JUNIOR RIDER TEAM COMPETITION

GOLD | Region 7 – 206.027

Christian Simonson and Herzkonig – 68.892%

Benjamin Ebeling and Behlinger – 68.162%

Aleyna Dunn and Bivera – 68.973%

Ava Dingley and Furst von der Heide – 67.027%

SILVER | Region 1 – 201.081

Kayla Kadlubek and Freewill – 67.135%

Allison Nemeth and Dafoe – 67.541%

Amanda McAuliffe and

Leuns Velds Duco – 66.405%

Claire Hodges and Good Lookin – 61.081%

BRONZE | Region 4 – 197.621

Tillie Jones and Apachi – 68.189%

Mackenzie Peer and Macu – 65.216%

Bianca Schmidt and Cenna – 64.216%

DRESSAGE | YOUNG RIDER TEAM COMPETITION

GOLD | Region 3 – 209.684

Bebe Davis and Fiderhit OLD – 73.921%

Marline Syribeys and Hollywood – 68.921%

Katrina Sadis and Zepelim – 66.842%

Rachel Robinson and Indira – 65.289%

SILVER | Region 2 – 201.973

Rebekah Mingari and Allure S – 66.789 %

Callie Jones and Don Philippo – 68.079%

Sophia Schults and Farley 4 – 67.105%

Jacquelynn Mackie and Weltrubin 5 – 60.974%

BRONZE | Region 1 – 198.184

Kristin Counterman and Three Times – 66.000%

Chase Shipka and Zigal – 69.921%

Anna Weniger and Don Derrick – 62.263%

Kaitlyn Lingard and Valentino – 61.553%

DRESSAGE | JUNIOR RIDER INDIVIDUAL TEST

GOLD – Aleyna Dunn (Reg 7) and Bivera – 71.237%

SILVER – Christian Simonson (Reg 7) and Herzkonig – 70.921%

BRONZE – Tillie Jones (Reg 4) and Apachi – 70.789%

DRESSAGE | YOUNG RIDER INDIVIDUAL TEST

GOLD – Bebe Davis (Reg 3) and Fiderhit OLD – 71.816%

SILVER – Chase Shipka (Reg 1) and Zigal – 71.526%

BRONZE – Rebekah Mingari (Reg 2) and Allure S – 68.789%

DRESSAGE | JUNIOR RIDER FREESTYLE CHAMPIONSHIP

GOLD – Tillie Jones (Reg 4) and Apachi – 73.950%

SILVER – Aleyna Dunn (Reg 7) and Bivera – 73.450%

BRONZE – Isabel Linder (Reg 2) and Elvis – 72.500%

DRESSAGE | YOUNG RIDER FREESTYLE CHAMPIONSHIP

GOLD – Chase Shipka (Reg 1) and Zigal – 74.650%

SILVER – Lauren Asher (Reg 7/9) and Honnersup Event – 70.950%

BRONZE – Marline Syribeys (Reg 3) and Hollywood – 70.325%

JUMPING | CHILDREN’S TEAM COMPETITION

GOLD | Zone 10 – 8 faults

Virginia Bonnie and Captiva – 0/0

Clea Caddel and Waltraut – 8/12

Dylan Laiken and Callao – 0/0

Alexa Leong and Hertogin – 0/8

SILVER | Canada – 9 faults

Kyara Semrau and Wings Sublieme – 5/0

Kieley McQuaker and Encore 3E – 4/4

Anya Bereznicki and Diazella – 0/0

Carly Stevens and LCC Hello Kate – 8/0

BRONZE | Mexico – 20 faults

Lorenzo Mills Hegewish and Chintano Z – 4/E

Julia Gaspar Albanez and Perejil – 8/0

Nicole Velazo Magana and D. Classic H – 0/8

Maya Ines Dennis Chambon and Cibelis – 4/4

JUMPING | JUNIOR RIDER TEAM COMPETITION

GOLD | Zone 7 – 12 faults

Anna Beth Athey and Cantero da Lagoa – 4/4

Carson Grisham and Zeros –8/0

Mattie Hathcer and Cumana – 4/8

Briley Koerner and For Jet VD Wezelse – 0/0

SILVER | Mexico North – 16 faults

Karime Perez Nunez and Contessa 102 – 4/0

Nicole Meyer Robredo and Hercule VH End House – 0/0

Daniel Rihan Goyenche and Desperado RN – 12/0

Luciana Gonzalez Guerra and Carmily – 12/0

BRONZE | Zones 2 & 3 – 16 faults

Caitlyn Connors and Boleybawn Perfection – 4/4

Dagny Mactaggart and Ziezo – 0/0

Taylor St Jacques and Qanter des Etisses – 4/4

JUMPING – YOUNG RIDERS TEAM COMPETITION

GOLD | Zones 2, 5 & 7 – 12 faults

Brian Moggre and Condero 3 – 8/0

Caitlin Creel and Liberty Son – 0/4

Ailish Cunniffe and Baloucento – 0/0

SILVER | Canada – 24 faults

Alexanne Tibault and Chacco Prime – 4/8

Julia Madigan and Farfelu du Printemps – 4/0

Jennifer Mattell and Cherokee Et – 16/16

Veronica Bot and Cool Down 3 – 8/0

BRONZE | Zone 10 – 84 faults

Natalie Dean and Idagio Van Het – E/S

Sydney Hutchins and Zorlando – 17/19

Sarah Baz and Abadan – 8/16

Haydon Zadel and Triskel de Kerliven – 4/20

JUMPING | CHILDREN’S INDIVIDUAL FINAL

GOLD – Dylan Laiken (USA Zone 10) and Callao – 0/0 – 0

SILVER – Anya Bereznicki (CAN) and Diazella – 4/0 – 4.00

BRONZE – Kyara Semrau (CAN) and Wings Sublieme – 0/0 – 5.00

JUMPING | JUNIOR RIDER INDIVIDUAL FINAL

GOLD – Nicole Meyer Robredo (MEX) and House – 0/0 – 3.190

SILVER – Hannah Loly (USA Zone 10) and Ayma De La Demi Lune – 0/0 – 6.010

BRONZE – Briley Koerner (USA Zone 7) and For Jef VD Wezelse – 0/4 – 7.410

JUMPING | YOUNG RIDER INDIVIDUAL FINAL

GOLD – Julia Madigan (CAN) and Farfelu Du Printemps – 0/4 – 12.660

SILVER – Alexanne Thibault (CAN) and Chacco Prime – 4/0 – 16.000

BRONZE – Veronica Bot (CAN) and Cool Down 3 – 4/0 – 16.100

In addition to these championships, the following special awards were presented to exemplary individuals:

Howard B. Simpson High Five Trophy – Tommy Struzzieri (HITS Saugerties)

The Caristo Cup – Martien Van Der Hoeven (Pinehurst, TX) of Zone 7 (jumping)

The Captain Andrew B. De Szinay Memorial Sportsman Trophy – Zachary Yariv (Wellington, FL) of Zone 4 (jumping)

The Pursuit of Excellence – Fiona Baan Memorial Trophy – Chase Shipka (Marshall, VA) of Region 1 (dressage)

The Albers Award – Sue Bender (Beech Island, SC) of Region 3 (dressage)

The Horsepower Trophy – Marzipan of Canada (dressage)

Style Award Dressage – Marline Syribeys (Atlanta, GA) of Region 3

Style Award Jumping – Brian Moggre (Flower Mound, TX) of Zone 7

