NAJYRC Concludes Team Championships

The 2017 North American Junior and Young Rider Championships (NAJYRC) held at HITS Saugerties in Saugerties, NY, from July 18-23 got underway with the team competition.

USDF Young Rider Team Championship

The first championship of the week, the USDF Young Rider Team Championship, went to Region 3 with Bebe Davis taking the top score of 73.921% aboard Fiderhilt OLD, a 2008 Oldenburg mare. Backing up Davis’ score to secure the gold was teammates Marline Syribeys, Katrina Sadis, and Rachel Robinson. Syribeys took the third slot with Hollywood, a 2006 Hanoverian gelding, and a 68.921%. Sadis and Zepelim, a 2004 Lusitano gelding, came in seventh with a 66.842%. 2016 Young Rider Individual Silver Medalist duo Rachel Robinson and Indir, a 2004 Westphalian gelding, rounded out the team with a 65.289% and twelfth.

“[It was] a really solid test to start off the week so I’m really happy with her,” said Robinson. “I was excited this year to come back because I knew this was going to be such a strong team.”

Second place went to the Region 2 team of Rebekah Mingari, Callie Jones, Sophia Schults, and Jacquelynn Mackie. The Region 1 team of Kristin Counterman, Chase Shipka, Anna Weniger, and Kaitlyn Lingard claimed bronze.

USDF Junior Rider Team Championship

Thursday’s championship class, the Junior Rider Team Championship, was dominated by the riders from Region 7. Aleyna Dunn claimed the top spot and anchored the team with a 65.973% on Bivera, a 2006 Dutch Warmblood mare. Second place rider Christian Simonson was a few portions of a point behind on Herzkonig, a 2004 Hanoverian gelding, with a 68.892%. Still scoring in the 68s with a 68.162% was Benjamin Ebeling on Behlinger, a 2008 Hanoverian gelding, who took the fourth place slot. Rounding out the team was eighth place finisher Ava Dingley on Furst von der Heide, a 2009 Hanoverian gelding, with a 67.027%.

The Region 1 team of Kayla Kadlubek, Allison Nemeth, Amanda McAuliffe, and Claire Hodges took silver, while Region 4’s three-person team of Tillie Jones, Mackenzie Peer, and Bianca Schmidt claimed third.

USHJA Children’s Team Jumper Championship

Zone 10 took the gold medal in the USHJA Children’s Team Jumper Championship with their team of Dylan Laiken on Callao, Alexa Leong on Hertogin Ter Drie Leien, Clea Caddell on Waltraut, and Virginia Bonnie on Captiva.

USHJA Junior Team Jumper Championship

The USHJA Junior Team Jumper Championship went to Zone 7’s team of Carson Grisham on Zeros, Mattie Hatcher on Cumana, Briley Koerner on For Jef VD Wezelse, and Anna Beth Athey on Cantero Da Lagoa.

USHJA Young Rider Team Jumper Championship

The combined team of Zone 2, 5, and 7 took home gold in the USHJA Young Rider Team Jumper Championship with their three-person team of Brian Moggre on Condero 3, Ailish Cunniffe on Baloucento 2, and Caitlin Creel on Liberty Son 2.

See all of our photos from NAJYRC here!

Comments

comments