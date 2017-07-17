Homeless Horses Aided by Beautiful Ride on the Atlantic

The MSPCA’s Horses Helping Horses Fall Beach Ride, the Equine Center’s most significant annual fundraiser, will again be held at the beautiful Crane Beach in Ipswich, MA, for the third year. Past years’ guests have raved about the picturesque views, ideal footing, wide beaches, and exclusive setting for this boutique fundraiser. Through a partnership with The Trustees of the Reservation, the event will be held on Saturday, October 21 to raise much needed funds for the Equine Center of Nevins Farm. Riders of all ages are invited to meet at the beach for a peaceful eight mile ride along the ocean’s edge, followed by a hearty pasta lunch generously provided by event sponsor Borrelli’s Deli of Methuen.

Horses Helping Horses traditionally draws a large number of riders and horses, excited for the opportunity to check off a “bucket list” goal of riding along the ocean in a supported event. The ride is led by one or two current Nevis Farm residents and attended by supporters and alumni alike who enjoy a picture-perfect day and a great feeling knowing that their efforts support less fortunate horses. Equine Center Manager Gia Barrs hopes that this year’s ride will top the $40,000 fundraising milestones of years past. The Equine Center at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm is one of the only facilities in New England for horses in need of a place to begin anew.

The barn at the MSPCA at Nevins Farm is stretched to the limit after the recent arrival of 10 skinny and neglected draft horses in late June. Support from events such as this are an integral factor in the process of offering these horses a soft landing, bringing them back to health and helping them begin anew. As a non-profit without any support from state or federal agencies, the MSPCA is dependent on donations from individuals and from special events to care for these less fortunate animals.

Advanced registration of $30 is required and includes lunch and a limited edition event t-shirt. Riders will be required to fundraise a minimum of $100 (inclusive of their registration fee) and are encouraged to collect pledges above and beyond that level to support our horses. As always, generous prize packages are being assembled. Barrs is encouraging participants to register in early as parking is being limited to 100 trailers. Guests may register online at www.mspca.org/beachride.

Currently, the MSPCA at Nevins Farm has a number of horses available for adoption, with a wide range of abilities and needs. In addition to adoptive homes, the equine center is also seeking potential training foster homes, which will allow the MSPCA to expand its services. For more information on the adoption process or to view available horses, visit www.mspca.org/nevins, or contact the Equine Center staff at (978) 687-7453 x 6113. Contributions to the Equine Center may be donated online at www.mspca.org/nevins or mailed to the MSPCA’s Equine Center, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844.

