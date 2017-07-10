Featured Horse Ranch

This fantastic horse ranch being offered for sale by Coalson Real Estate is ready to go! It has everything you need to get your operation running. This is a 65 Acre Horse Facility, located in Cresson / Johnson & Parker Counties, Texas: 30 minutes southwest of Fort Worth on US 377 on the west side.

Rolling to sloping native grasses with scattered trees. A neat and clean facility featuring two nice homes (2771 sq.ft. stone & a 2175 brick), a huge covered roping arena, a very nice stucco horse barn, a lap pool / horse swimming pool, covered walker, paddocks, cattle pens, a stucco private gated entry. $2,797,500.00. Call Mac A. Coalson, Sr. Broker @ 817.925.3333 or McAllen Coalson, Broker @ 817.991.8300.

You will want to take a full tour of this beautiful property at coalson.com.

