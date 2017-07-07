Laura Chapot Wins $20,000 Deeridge Farms 1.40m Open Jumper Stake at Lake Placid

For the third consecutive day, Laura Chapot rode Out of Ireland to victory in the 1.40-meter class at the 48th annual Lake Placid Horse Shows, presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC and sponsored by Bainbridge Farm. This time Chapot and her Irish Sport Horse won the $20,000 Deeridge Farms 1.40m Open Jumper Stake, Friday’s featured competition.

Thirteen of 31 entries qualified for the jump-off by riding fault-free over the 14-effort, first-round course designed by 2016 Rio Olympic course designer Guilherme Jorge. Chapot and Out of Ireland then completed the eight-jump, jump-off course with the fastest fault-free ride, finishing in 35.826 seconds.

Chapot also placed second on Calafornia with a clean jump-off ride in 37.220 seconds and added a tenth-place finish on Zealous with a four-fault ride in 38.570 seconds.

In the $1,500 Milagro Tequila 1.35m Jumper Class, Matthew Boddy claimed the win riding Widny. He won the one-round speed class with a clean ride in 59.568 seconds. Placing second was Ashley Baker with a clean round in 61.067 seconds on Evita S while Sarah Sturges took third with a clean ride in 61.094 seconds on Hipster.

