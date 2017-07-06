The Perfect Step to Your Personal Best: The Ride With The Best Program at Equine Affaire Massachusetts

It’s been repeated by such great coaches as football’s Vince Lombardi and U.S. Olympic show jumping’s George Morris because it’s true: “Practice doesn’t make perfect. Perfect practice makes perfect.” The perfect step to your personal best is to sign up before September 8 for the Ride With The Best Program at Equine Affaire Massachusetts, November 9-12, at the Eastern States Expo in West Springfield, MA. The Ride With The Best Program at Equine Affaire delivers an unparalleled opportunity for a select group of riders and horses to access individualized instruction from some of the world’s most proven horsemen and women over a four-day series of more than 50 clinics across a range of disciplines.

“This is an all-access pass to excellence,” said Coagi Long of Equine Affaire, Inc., confirming this year’s line-up includes national and world champions and Olympic, WEG and Pan American squad riders. Ride With The Best Program applicants can practice with such perfect representatives of their sport as Greg Best (hunter/jumper), Phillip Dutton (eventing), Craig Johnson (reining/ranch riding), Steffen Peters and Vitor Silva (dressage), Barbara Schulte (cutting), Suzy Stafford (driving), Robin Gollehon (western pleasure), Liz Graves (easy gaited), Jeff Wilson (cowboy dressage), and overall horsemen Ken McNabb, Julie Goodnight, Van Hargis, Chris Irwin, Steve Lantvit, and Wendy Murdoch.

Under saddle, in-hand and at liberty, Equine Affaire learning opportunities like the Ride With The Best Program can match applicants with presenters seeking candidates who represent specific skills or challenges, as well as those seeking to build overall horse-and-rider harmony. The experience is as economical as it is educational as expenses normally associated with traveling for just one specific clinic are invested in so much more at Equine Affaire: four days of equestrian education, entertainment and shopping. Ride With The Best Program fees start at just $75 and include clinic participation, event admission and 24 hours of on-site stabling. Applications are reviewed and selected based on written applications and videos.

The perfect answer to practicing perfectly, the Ride With The Best Program and its world-class clinicians can help you and your horse add that plus to your reining test, improve your dressage or cones score, deliver a better round over fences, and strengthen your overall partnership in the arena and at home. Don’t miss the September 8 deadline to apply! Find details and the Ride With The Best application at equineaffaire.com. Click the Massachusetts event and follow the Participate link to Ride With The Best. Prefer a personal touch? Information packets and applications are available through Alison Scott, ascott@equineaffaire.com or (740) 845-0085 ext. 105.

Bookmark equineaffaire.com to follow Ride With The Best Program announcements and updates about Equine Affaire speakers, seminars and demonstrations. Equine Affaire will again bring 100’s of retailers (just in time for the holidays) with the largest horse-related trade show on the East Coast; plus its Fantasia musical/theatrical celebration of the horse – sponsored Thursday-Saturday nights by Absorbine®; an engaging and often hands-on Breed Pavilion; Horse & Farm Exhibits; Equine Fundamentals Forum; and the Friday-afternoon favorite, the Versatile Horse & Rider Competition. Find event schedules, ticket information, and discounts to Equine Affaire host hotels at equineaffaire.com.

Comments

comments