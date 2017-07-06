In the Good Ol’ USA

We live in the land of the free and the home of the brave, so show off your American pride with stars and stripes! These patriotic pieces are perfect for this month’s Independence Day—or any day—in or out of the barn.

[1] Wrangler Sleeveless Allover Americana Screenprint Top ($36) This cute top tucks perfectly into your breeches or jeans. wrangler.com

[2] The Original SSG All Weather Glove ($24.95) Keep your thumbs on top and fingers closed with these patriotic gloves from SSG. ssgridinggloves.com

[3] Equine Couture Ladies Stars & Stripes Denim Knee Patch Breeches ($89.95) Embroidered stars and a flag detail keep these fun breeches on theme. breeches.com

[4] Dubarry Hawaii Boat Shoe ($165) Slip on these shoes to complete your Fourth of July outfit. dubarry.us

