Congratulations to the 2017 Made In America Contest Winners!

Congratulations to the five winners of our 2017 Made In America contest!

– Heather L. of Kennewick, WA, won the Rockin’ SP Tack Bundle from SmartPak!

– Nicole D. of Medway, MA, won a Rambo Flybuster Vamoose with No-Fly Zone and a matching Rambo Plus Fly Mask from Horseware!

– Phyllis S. of Boswell, PA, won a Small Hay Net from Texas Haynet!

– Malin F. of Marietta, OH, won the custom printed Fourth of July cooler from Triple Crown Custom!

– Cassie B. of Delray Beach, FL, won a Fluff Monkey from Fluff Monkey!

Comments

comments