Laura Chapot Sweeps Top Three in $5,000 Lake Placid CVB 1.40m Power and Speed Stake at Lake Placid

Laura Chapot swept the top three places in the $5,000 Lake Placid CVB 1.40m Power and Speed Stake on July 5 at the 48th annual Lake Placid Horse Shows, presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC and sponsored by Bainbridge Farm.

Chapot won the class on Out of Ireland, completing the six-jump, speed section of the course fault-free in 28.059 seconds. She also placed second on Zealous with a clean ride in 28.581 seconds and third on Shooting Star with a clean ride in 29.392 seconds. For good measure, she added an eighth-place finish with a four-fault ride in 29.235 seconds on Calafornia.

Chapot also came out on top in the $1,500 Pepsi Beverage Company 1.35m Jumper Class, riding Umberto to victory over a 27-horse field. Twelve of the 27 starters qualified for the jump-off with clean first rounds and Chapot turned in the fastest fault-free ride in the jump-off, finishing in 33.187 seconds to claim the win. Jimmy Torano, winner of Sunday’s $75,000 Devoucoux Richard M. Feldman Grand Prix of Lake Placid, took the next two places. He finished second with a clean ride in 33.804 seconds on Dutch Lady and third with a clean ride in 34.290 seconds on Armageddon.

In the $1,200 NBC 5 1.30m Jumper Class, Oliver Ritter rode Son Quaprice Valette to victory over a 35-horse field. Thirteen horses rode clean over the one-round course and Ritter claimed the win with the fastest fault-free ride, finishing in 61.276 seconds. Two-time Olympic Silver Medalist Anne Kursinski placed second with a time of 65.146 seconds on Carpion.

