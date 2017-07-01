Made In America Contest—Day 1
Sponsored by SmartPak
Win a Rockin’ SP Tack Bundle from SmartPak!
Rockin’ SP tack is all about delivering quality working tack that’s built for real riders. This line was designed with the insight of champion riders Tim McQuay and Tom McCutcheon, combined with over a year in development to create perfection. All Rockin’ SP tack is made in the USA from heavy duty Hermann Oak harness leather that’s oiled and hand rubbed so it is soft, supple, and ready to go right out of the box. The reins are designed with tapered ends, which add just enough weight to allow the reins to hang perfectly. The tie ends give the headstall a classic look, and the solid brass hardware is built to last. The curb chain completes the look – just add a bit and you are ready to go!