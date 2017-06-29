Laura Chapot Wins Thursday Feature at 48th Annual Lake Placid Horse Show

Laura Chapot rode Umberto to victory in the $1,500 Hampton Inn 1.35-meter Jumper Class, Thursday’s featured competition at the 48th annual Lake Placid Horse Show, presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC and sponsored by Bainbridge Farm.

In winning the horse show’s 1.35-meter class for the second consecutive day, Chapot turned in the fastest fault-free round, finishing in 60.413 seconds to claim the win. Placing second was Hannah Brown who finished clean in 61.901 seconds on Enzo and third went to Callan Solem who rode Imogen De Regor to a clean ride in 63.786 seconds.

In Thursday’s High Junior/Amateur-Owner Jumper Class, Alexandra Pielet took top honors on Helene Ve. Pielet topped a field of 32 horses, 15 of which reached the jump-off, by turning in two clean rounds and the fastest jump-off time of 34.574 seconds. Placing second was Jean Sheptoff who finished with a clean jump-off ride in 35.770 seconds on Coconut Z and third went to Danielle Torano who rode Carewicz to a clean jump-off ride in 36.215 seconds.

The Lake Placid Horse Show runs through Sunday, highlighted by the $75,000 Devoucoux Grand Prix of Lake Placid on Sunday afternoon. The I Love New York Horse Show follows, July 4-9, featuring the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC and sponsored by Bainbridge Farm on Saturday, July 8.

Comments

comments