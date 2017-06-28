Peter Wylde Wins 1.40m Speed Class at Lake Placid Horse Show

Olympic Gold Medalist Peter Wylde rode Aimee to victory in the $5,000 NBC 5 1.40m Speed Class, Wednesday’s featured competition at the 48th annual Lake Placid Horse Show, presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC and sponsored by Bainbridge Farm.

A starting field of 24 horses tried the 13-effort, one-round course designed by 2016 Rio Olympic course designer Guilherme Jorge and eight successfully completed the course without penalty. Wylde turned in the fastest of those eight clean rounds, finishing in 60.340 seconds to claim the win. Placing second was Amber Harte who finished clean in 60.981 seconds on Austria 2 and third went to Laura Chapot who rode Shooting Star to a clean ride in 61.340 seconds.

Earlier in the day, Chapot rode to the win in the $1,500 Adirondack Life 1.35m Jumper Class. Riding Umberto, she turned in two fault-free rides and a jump-off time of 28.340 seconds to claim the win. Linda Sheridan placed second with a clean jump-off ride in 28.870 seconds on Vantina HPF and Wylde finished third with a clean jump-off ride in 29.100 seconds on Canamera 2.

Matthew Boddy topped a field of 62 horses in the $1,200 Lake Placid Lodge 1.30m Jumper Class. He rode Widny to a clean ride in a time of 50.924 seconds for the win. Placing second was Harte who finished clean in 51.765 seconds on Emir Van De Helle and finishing third was two-time Olympic Silver Medalist Anne Kursinski with a clean ride in 53.632 seconds on Carpion.

The Lake Placid Horse Show runs through Sunday, highlighted by the $75,000 Devoucoux Grand Prix of Lake Placid on Sunday afternoon. The I Love New York Horse Show follows, July 4-9, featuring the $100,000 Great American Insurance Group Grand Prix presented by Sea Shore Stables, LLC and sponsored by Bainbridge Farm on Saturday, July 8.

