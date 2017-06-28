Mars Essex Horse Trials Makes Triumphant Return

The highly anticipated return of the famed Mars Essex Horse Trials, which had a 19-year hiatus, was a success—the huge crowd enjoyed perfect weather and top-notch competition in a beautiful setting at historic Moorland Farm in Far Hills, NJ, June 24 and 25.

Saturday’s competition lineup included Novice and Preliminary events. USEF veteran Buck Davidson of Unionville, PA, captured the top four places in the Open Preliminary Division, taking top honors on Victor BZ, owned by Carl and Cassie Segal.

New York rider Alice Roosevelt took top honors on Fernhill Zoro in the Preliminary Rider Division. Roosevelt was not even born when the last Essex Horse Trials took place as the young rider is only 16 years old and entering her junior year of high school. “I was not expecting to win, it meant a lot to see that all our hard work paid off,” said Roosevelt. “It was a really great course, it rode really well. My goal here was just to put in my best effort. It’s so exciting to win and I am definitely happy that I came!”

Earlier in the day, the Novice divisions were held and the first rider on the cross country course ended in first place. Elizabeth Goodwin rode Pik C to the winner’s circle in the Novice Rider “A” division and Jessie Hayes rode Rivendell to victory in Novice Rider “B”. USEF veteran Jennie Brannigan took the top two spots in the Open Novice division winning with Lamondale Florinia.

On Sunday, the Training and Beginner Novice Divisions took center stage. The winner of the Open Training Division was Hallie Coon on Captain Chacco. The Training Rider Division was won by Lacey Ogden riding Cooley Ground Control. Lauren Hannah and Bear Necessity captured the Open Beginner Novice Division and the Beginner Novice Rider Division winner was Alesandra Rodgers on Fernhill Cork Blues.

Two special awards were also presented on the final day of competition. The Jean and Elliot Haller Award, given to the rider who demonstrated good horsemanship and a superior partnership between horse and rider, was awarded to Anne Hambleton. Kira Cibak of the Amwell Valley Hounds Pony Club won the Golden Nugget Memorial Trophy. The award was presented to the lowest scoring member of Pony Club aged 18 or younger who has completed all three phases of the Essex Horse Trials in any division. The Trophy was donated by Clarissa Wilmerding to encourage the development of young riders as well-rounded horsemen with an appreciation for eventing and a commitment to good sportsmanship.

