Introducing Old People’s Riding Club—An Organization for Equestrians of all Disciplines and Levels

Incorporated in 1998 by Hope Jacob, Old People’s Riding Club (OPRC) is based on the concepts of United States Pony Club. The OPRC motto is “for the learning experience, the fun, the camaraderie; not the ribbon, or the glory, but for the memories” and is structured for the rider who is no longer young enough to belong to pony club. Our mission is to “promote safe and enjoyable horsemanship through educational activities to anyone over the age of 21.”

OPRC embraces all equestrian disciplines, including non-riders. Today there are 20 OPRC chapters ranging from Maine to California and Florida to Washington state.

National OPRC sponsors activities and programs for all OPRC members such as special projects and awards, scavenger hunts, and the National Rally. The Ratings Program challenges members to increase their knowledge, skills, and abilities, and build their relationship with their horse. Our members range in age from 21 up into their 70’s and 80’s!

From English and Western riders to sidesaddle and driving enthusiasts, members have varied interests and participate in many different kinds of events such as: Barrel Racing clinics, Combined Training, Dressage, Driving, Endurance, Eventing, Games, Horse Camping, Horsemanship, Hunter/Jumper, Parades, Pleasure/Trail Riding, Polocrosse, Reining, Roping, Safety Instruction, and Team Penning. OPRC activities are endless and are determined by the needs, requests, and ingenuity of the membership and the thrust of local horse activities. Whether you’re a novice or professional, there is a place for you. You name it, and someone in our organization has probably done it!

Don’t see a chapter near you?

If you have five or more people interested, consider starting a chapter of your own. The Old People’s Riding Club’s website, www.oldpeoplesridingclub.org, will give you numerous tools and our Board of Directors welcomes questions from you via email. Each new chapter is provided a mentor to help them get started. National OPRC provides each chapter with liability insurance. Member benefits are offered by Association Resource Group, including excess personal liability insurance for an additional fee.

OPRC Rules: In order to ride in OPRC sponsored events, a member must have successfully completed a riding test to demonstrate the ability to handle their horse on the ground, in the saddle and in a group. This is a basic test but members may choose to expand their knowledge and ability by working up through the levels. A copy of the basic test is available to view on the website.

When participating in any mounted club-sponsored activities, riders are required to wear an approved riding helmet, an armband with medical and emergency information, and wear proper heeled footwear.

