Katie Tyler and Shet Du Thot Sweep the 86th Annual Ox Ridge Hunt Club Charity Horse Show Grand Prix

Sara McCloskey and Action Painting took eighth.

Kevin Mealiff and Ardente Printaniere sliced and diced to take third.

Michael Zukerman and Cesar Frank soared.

Taegan Long and All Star De L-Aube has no trouble with the slick course.

Seventh went to Taegan Long and All Star De L-Aube.

Dana Escales and Okapi De Terlong traveled from Florida for the event.

Alan Griffin and Orient D'Elle stayed relaxed thorughout the course.

Megan McDermott and Tizimi LS rode over the sponsor jump with ease.

Manuel Lecuona's second mount, Noche De Ronda, competed well.

Manuel Lecuona and Luken Du Rouet rounded out the top twelve.

One of Paul O'Shea's mounts, Primo Troy, took sixth.

Gabrielle Hero and Alexandria maneuvered the course.

Second place went to Quidam 13 piloted by Sydney Shulman.

Laura Bowery and Zerly jumped to fifth.

More than 500 horses and ponies were on hand to compete at the iconic Ox Ridge Hunt Club Charity Horse Show in Darien, CT, this week which culminated Saturday with the $25,000 Ox Ridge Hunt Club Grand Prix presented by World Equestrian Center. Hundreds of spectators gathered under the tent for a VIP luncheon as forty-one riders contested the challenging track by course designer and Greenwich, CT, native Nick Granat. An international field of top riders took on the test, but ultimately it was Katie Tyler of Old Lyme, CT, and her 12-year-old gelding Shet Du Thot who prevailed to take the top honors. Tyler and Shet Du Thot also handily won the $5,000 ‘Welcome Stake’ qualifying class earlier in the week with a lightning fast round.

Anticipation built during the afternoon as horse and rider combinations negotiated the demanding course and inclement weather, and eleven of the combinations achieved clear rounds to return for the jump off. In addition to prize money, Tyler was also awarded the Michael S. Griffin Memorial Trophy and a summer lease on a 2017 MINI Countryman, donated by Callari Auto Group.

One of the oldest horse show in America, the Ox Ridge Hunt Club Charity Horse Show features several perpetual trophies, which are awarded throughout the week. Notable among them is the Charlie Weaver Memorial Trophy, donated by his friends and awarded to the Top Hunter Rider. Adrienne Iverson and McLovin earned the trophy this year. Ellie Ferrigno was awarded The Lydia F. Theurkauf Memorial Trophy Best Child Rider on a Horse for her performance with Capitalized and the Callari Auto Group Trophy was awarded to Children’s Hunter Classic winners Ellie McIntyre riding Luxe. For the second consecutive year, the Angel’s Flight Berkley Faul Matthews Memorial Trophy for Small Jr. Hunter Champion went to Eliza Bienstock on Playlist. The R. Memorial Trophy for Best Child Rider on a Pony went to Emilia Richard riding Fairytales, and the Christiana Ley Parker Memorial Trophy for Children’s/Adult Jumpers went to Gigi Moynihan on Golden Dream.

The beneficiary of the annual Ox Ridge Hunt Club Charity Horse Show is the Pegasus Therapeutic Riding program, an equine-assisted activities and therapies program for children and adults with physical, cognitive and emotional disabilities hosted year-round at the Ox Ridge Hunt Club facility.

