RER Ponies—Featured Farm

RER PONIES LLC

54 Plain Road

Hatfield, MA 01038

Trainer: Heather Dostal

Type of Facility: Dressage, Pony Club, and Eventing

www.rerponies.com

What are some of your greatest accomplishments?

RER Ponies is my greatest accomplishment. To have a safe, fun barn filled with children and adults all sharing a love for riding. I have achieved my USDF L and Bronze Medal. I have competed into the upper levels of eventing, participating in the old format of three days in this country and abroad (UK). I am now working on getting my current horse to FEI in straight dressage. I have started many ponies and horses and helped them find wonderful partners. I love the training process and helping my students reach their goals. I am most proud of my students that have numerous USDF awards and championships. We have sent participants to the USPC championshipss every year for five years.

Give us three words to describe your facility in a nutshell.

Boutique barn, quiet, family-orientated, friendly, and fun.

What does your show schedule look like?

We are busy! We have six recognized dressage shows, NEDA fall, USPC championships, four events, and many jumper shows and cross-country schoolings on our calendar.

Do you host any events at your farm?

We have a super popular clinic series with well-known internationally renowned instructors. We host about six clinics a year. We are featuring Lendon Grey and Daniel Stewart this year, in addition to others. We will be hosting three schooling dressage shows this upcoming winter (2017-2018).

What sets your barn apart from others?

We are a small barn, not a lesson factory. Children and adults stay here and love the close knit, family feel. I will have a rider start with me as a 5-year-old and leave when they go to college, returning as an adult amateur. We have something for everyone and everyone is serious about his or her riding goals.

Give us a guided tour of your facilities.

We have a beautiful barn nestled in the woods on an end of our street. Our farm is very private. We have a lovely new indoor being built this summer with new facilities including a nine-stall barn, classroom, bathroom, tack rooms, and new outdoor school. After you’re done riding, you can take a spin on our new gallop track for a cool down.

What types of fun things do you do around the farm?

We have Pony Club for adults, which is great fun. We have field trips and farm days where everyone gathers to be social and have fun. We have our annual Halloween show that has a costume contest, jumping rounds, Sit a Buck, and trail classes in addition to the dressage classes.

Comments

comments