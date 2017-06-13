Top Riders Victorious at 164th Upperville Colt & Horse Show

The Upperville Colt & Horse Show, the oldest horse show in the nation came to a close on June 11, marking yet another successful week for the country’s top horse and rider combinations.

Tracy Fenney claimed Thursday afternoon’s $35,000 FEI 4* Speed Stakeson her mount MTM Reve Du Paradis, owned by MTM Farm with a final time of 63.94 seconds. Amanda Derbyshire riding Lady Maria BH, owned by Gochman Sport Horse LLC was second and Andrew Ramsay on Stranger 30, owned by The Stranger Group, claimed third.

Alison Robitaille won the $30,000 Upperville National Grand Prix Thursday evening aboard Cassinja, owned by Mr. and Mrs. Bertram Firestone. Brooke Kemper owner and rider of Classified took second place and Jimmy Torano on Sans Soucis Z, owned by Caroline Lloyd claimed third place.

Friday night’s $40,000 FEI 4* Upperville Welcome Stakes proved to be competitive with Jonathan McCrea edging out the rest of the field for first place on Special Lux, owned by Candy Tribble. Just over half a second behind in the jump off, Amanda Derbyshire on Luibanta BH, owned by Gochman Sport Horse LLC, took second place. Andrew Ramsay on California 62, owned by The California Group, placed third.

Samantha Schaefer claimed her first hunter derby victory as a newly professional rider in the $25,000 USHJA International Hunter Derby Saturday night on In The Know, owned by her sister, Madeline Schaefer. Evan Coluccio on High Society, owned by Mary Antonini finished in second place and Amanda Steege on Maitre D’, owned by Wendy Salomon, finished third and also took home the Russell Frey Style of Riding Award.

The Upperville Colt & Horse Show wrapped up Sunday afternoon with the $216,000 Upperville Jumper Classic FEI CSI 4*, sponsored by Mr. and Mrs. Michael Smith. Tracy Fenney finished in first place and won her second FEI class of the week riding MTM Reve Du Paradis, owned by MTM Farm with zero faults and a time of 46.33.

The rest of the top finishers are as followed: Paul O’Shea on Skara Glen’s Presence finished second, Marilyn Little on Clearwater finished third, Jimmy Torano on Day Dream finished fourth, Sharn Wordley on Barnetta finished fifth, Callan Solem on VDL Wizard finished sixth, Sharn Wordley on Casper finished seventh, Alison Robitaille on Serise Du Bidou finished eighth, Amanda Derbyshire on Luibanta BH finished ninth, Andrew Kocher on Navalo De Poheton finished 10th , Devin Ryan on Cooper finished 11th and Hayley Waters on Qurint finished 12th.

The 164th annual Upperville Colt & Horse Show saw a week of more than 1500 horse and rider combinations under the oak trees where it all began in Upperville, VA, in 1853.

Comments

comments