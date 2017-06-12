Valinor Farm Horse Trials Sees New England Riders Shine

Warm temperatures and the burning sun weren’t about to stop Area I riders from flocking to Plymouth, MA, on June 11 for the Valinor Farm Horse Trials. Riders from Intro to Preliminary/Training competed across three grass dressage rings, a show jumping arena, and the facility’s expansive cross-country course to win ribbons and prizes from a long list of sponsors.

Preliminary/Training was topped by Sally Davis and Dare To Dream from the start as the pair ended on their 30.50 dressage score for first, while Diane Thompson and Improper Bostonian came in second. Jennifer Berryman and Goodnight Moon captured the Open Training win alongside second place rider Maddie Gregory and Forever June.

The Novice Junior division title went to Penelope Giesen and Private Dancer who ended on their dressage score. Second place went to Laura Henderson and Wild Willy. Emma Donald rode the adorable Whoa Nellie to the Novice Rider win just ahead of second place Kim McIntyre and Braveheart. Erin Renfroe and Wicked rose to first in Open Novice after a clean cross-country round with Davis and Dauntless not far behind.

Beginner Novice Junior was split into sections A and B with Gwen Valvano on River and Ally Krohg on Tuck Everlasting winning the former and Jessalyn Owen on Semper Fi and Carlie Cichock on Buddy System topping the latter. I Spy piloted by Paige Crotty won Open Beginner Novice from start to finish only a point and a half ahead of second place Adrienne Iorio and FH Affinian Puggs. Ashlynn Bain and Rock Solid Seven rocked the Beginner Novice Rider division, narrowly edging out Lauren Bigelow and Coffee Break.

The last division to take to the cross-country course, Intro, saw Francoise Martinolle and Minstral take top honors with second going to Anny Hung and Henry.

